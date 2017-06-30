Chicago Bulls release Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Canaan

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has waived guards Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Canaan.

During his time with Chicago, Rondo appeared in 69 games (42 starts) and averaged 7.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.7 apg in 26.7 mpg. He shot .408 from the field, .376 from three and .600 from the free throw line. Rondo originally signed with the Bulls as a free agent on July 7, 2016.

In his lone season with the Bulls, Canaan (6-0, 201) appeared in 39 games and averaged 4.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.56 spg in 15.2 mpg. He shot .364 from the field, .266 from long range and .909 from the charity stripe. Canaan made his first career postseason appearance on April 23 vs. Boston and logged his first career playoff start on April 26. Canaan originally signed with Chicago as a free agent on July 20, 2016.