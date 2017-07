The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on Mike Dunleavy, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.

Acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 7, Dunleavy played in 30 games with the Hawks, averaging 5.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.8 minutes (.438 FG%, .429 3FG%, .846 FT%).