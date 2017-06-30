Atlanta Hawks request waivers on backup forward Mike Dunleavy

ATLANTA (AP) --The Atlanta Hawks have taken a step to prepare for Saturday's start of the free agency period by requesting waivers on backup wing player Mike Dunleavy.

The Hawks acquired Dunleavy as part of a package that included a protected future first round pick from Cleveland for guard Kyle Korver on Jan. 7. Dunleavy was to earn $5.2 million in the 2017-18 season. The move frees money that can be used in the team's effort to re-sign power forward Paul Millsap.

The 36-year-old Dunleavy averaged 5.6 points in 30 games, all as a reserve, with Atlanta.

Dunleavy, a first-round pick by Golden State in 2002, has a career average of 11.2 points per game. He scored a career high 19.1 points per game with Indiana in the 2007-08 season.

