Dallas Mavericks trade DeAndre Liggins to Houston Rockets

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have traded guard DeAndre Liggins to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations.

Liggins most recently spent the majority of 2016-17 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In Cleveland, he saw action in 61 games (19 starts) and averaged 2.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.3 minutes per contest. The Cavaliers requested waivers on Liggins on April 9, 2017 and was awarded to the Mavericks in time to play the final game of the season. In that game, he registered 8 points and 7 rebounds in 25 minutes to help the Mavericks defeat the Memphis Grizzlies.

Liggins (6-6, 209) was originally drafted by the Orlando Magic with the 53rd overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He holds career averages of 2.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 9.9 minutes in 119 career games (20 starts) with Orlando, Oklahoma City, Miami, Cleveland and Dallas.

The Chicago native played three seasons at the University of Kentucky. As a junior, Liggins averaged 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 31.6 minutes as a starter while helping lead the Wildcats to the NCCA Final Four in Houston.