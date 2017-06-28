Reports: LA Clippers trade Chris Paul to Houston Rockets

All-Star point guard Chris Paul is reportedly headed to the Houston Rockets in a trade first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical and confirmed by several others:

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Rockets reached agreement on trade for Chris Paul, source confirms. @WojVerticalNBA reported first. Send Dekker, Beverley, Williams, pick. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) June 28, 2017

Can confirm Rockets land Chris freaking Paul from Clipps for Pat Beverley, Pat Decker, Lou Williams & 2018 1st rounder. @WojVerticalNBA 1st — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 28, 2017

Can confirm Chris Paul informed Clippers he opt-in on his deal and will be traded to Rockets for Patrick Beverely, Lou Williams, Sam Decker — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 28, 2017

Clippers will also get backup center Montrezl Harrell as part of the Chris Paul trade, per source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 28, 2017

The Clippers will reportedly receive Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, DeAndre Liggins, Tim Quarterman and a 2018 first-round pick.

So (take a breath): Beverley, Williams, Dekker, Harrell, Kelly, Liggins, Quarterman & 2018 first (small protection) to Clippers for CP3. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 28, 2017

The 2018 first that Houston sends to the Clippers is top three protected, I'm told. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 28, 2017

I think -- think -- Houston has to send out more $$ or wait until after 7/1 to consummate deal. May be more moves coming. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 28, 2017

Soon after reports of the trade surfaced, Dekker and Beverley took to Twitter about the deal:

Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who are close friends with Paul, also tweeted congratulations to the Rockets' new point guard:

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

When friends of mine are happy then I'm equally as happy for them. Congrats to my brother @CP3 on choosing his own direction. #Brotherhood — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 28, 2017

Paul has been the leader in Los Angeles for the last six seasons with averages of 18.8 points, 9.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He would join forces with Kia MVP runner-up James Harden and Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni in Houston to form one of the most dynamic offenses in the NBA.