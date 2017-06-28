Reports: LA Clippers trade Chris Paul to Houston Rockets

The All-Star guard is reportedly headed to Houston after opting-in to his contract

NBA.com staff reports

Jun 28, 2017 2:24 PM ET

Chris Paul and James Harden will reportedly be teammates during the 2017-18 season.

All-Star point guard Chris Paul is reportedly headed to the Houston Rockets in a trade first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical and confirmed by several others:

6:56
David Aldridge explains why the reported Chris Paul trade is happening.

The Clippers will reportedly receive Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, DeAndre Liggins, Tim Quarterman and a 2018 first-round pick.

Soon after reports of the trade surfaced, Dekker and Beverley took to Twitter about the deal:

 LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who are close friends with Paul, also tweeted congratulations to the Rockets' new point guard:

Paul has been the leader in Los Angeles for the last six seasons with averages of 18.8 points, 9.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He would join forces with Kia MVP runner-up James Harden and Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni in Houston to form one of the most dynamic offenses in the NBA.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.