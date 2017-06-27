NBA Awards
NBA Awards

NBA, sports world reacts to Russell Westbrook winning Kia MVP

NBA.com staff reports

Jun 27, 2017 10:28 AM ET

6:38

Take a look back at Russell Westbrook's best plays from his run to the Kia MVP award in 2016-17.

An epic chase for the Maurice Podloff Trophy -- aka the Kia MVP Award -- came to a conclusion last night with Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook taking home the honors. He bested fellow finalists Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs and James Harden of the Houston Rockets to claim the honors

In the moments after Westbrook was awarded the MVP, social media was abuzz all night and into Tuesday morning about his victory. From celebrities wishing him well, to fellow NBA players, to current (and former) teammates to others in the world of sports, Westbrook was a popular topic for many ...

