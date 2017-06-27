NBA, sports world reacts to Russell Westbrook winning Kia MVP

An epic chase for the Maurice Podloff Trophy -- aka the Kia MVP Award -- came to a conclusion last night with Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook taking home the honors. He bested fellow finalists Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs and James Harden of the Houston Rockets to claim the honors.

In the moments after Westbrook was awarded the MVP, social media was abuzz all night and into Tuesday morning about his victory. From celebrities wishing him well, to fellow NBA players, to current (and former) teammates to others in the world of sports, Westbrook was a popular topic for many ...

What a night! Go backstage with Russ after he wins MVP. #0urMVPpic.twitter.com/OmCx5HRjis — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 27, 2017

S/O @russwest44 for winning MVP!! Respect a guy who does it his way on and off the court! 🙏🏾💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) June 27, 2017

Congrats to my friend and former teammate Mr. Triple-Double @russwest44 for his MVP season ! 🏆👏🏽💪🏽 — Thabo Sefolosha (@ThaboSefolosha) June 27, 2017

History was made this year and you deserved MVP. Congrats bro @russwest44 🙌🏾🙏🏾✊🏾💯 #WhyNot… https://t.co/fhCV1AlFS0 — showtimereed33 (@showtimereed33) June 27, 2017

After listening to @russwest44 gives his thank u speech from his heart how could u not be happy for him being Mr MVP @okcthunder@NBA — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 27, 2017

No! No! No!

You Are The Real MVP...! pic.twitter.com/h8SE9XdgNT — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 27, 2017

Congrats to @russwest44 for finishing his historic+unforgettable season with the #NBAMVP. Unbelievable what you've accomplished brother. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 27, 2017