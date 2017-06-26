Report: Chauncey Billups still undecided about joining Cleveland Cavaliers' front office

CLEVELAND (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says Chauncey Billups hasn't made a decision about joining the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office.

Billups is weighing several factors and remains unsure if he wants to lead the Cavaliers' basketball operations, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Billups met twice last week with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who is also looking for a new general manager after parting ways with

David Griffin when the sides were unable to negotiate a contract extension. The person says there's no timetable on a decision.

A five-time All-Star, Billups would have to uproot his family in Denver to take the job. He also has to consider other factors, including the possibility that LeBron James could leave as a free agent after next season.

