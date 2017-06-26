Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert, Kawhi Leonard lead 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive first team

NEW YORK -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard – the three finalists for the 2016-17 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award – lead the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive First Team, the NBA announced today.

Green (198 points, 99 First Team votes), Gobert (196 points, 97 First Team votes) and Leonard (192 points, 93 First Team votes) were overwhelming choices for the First Team, as selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

The three players are vying for the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, with the winner announced tonight during the inaugural NBA Awards live on TNT (9 p.m. ET). Leonard earned the honor in each of the last two seasons, while Green finished second both times.

The 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive First Team also features guards Chris Paul of the LA Clippers (140 points, 61 First Team votes) and Patrick Beverley of the Houston Rockets (110 points, 38 First Team votes). Paul was named to the First Team for the sixth consecutive season and the seventh time overall. Beverley, a 2013-14 NBA All-Defensive Second Team choice, was selected to the First Team for the first time.

The NBA All-Defensive Second Team consists of guards Tony Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies (80 points, 17 First Team votes) and Danny Green of the Spurs (68 points, 21 First Team votes), center Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans (58 points) and forwards Andre Roberson of the Oklahoma City Thunder (53 points, 3 First Team votes) and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (35 points, 7 First Team votes).

Players were awarded two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote. Voters were asked to select two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

Green, who led the NBA in steals (2.03 spg) and became the first player in Warriors history to record at least 150 steals and 100 blocked shots in a season, made the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the third season in a row. Leonard was also selected to the First Team for the third straight year, while Gobert earned his first nod after leading the NBA in blocks (2.64 bpg). Behind their respective Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalists, San Antonio (first), Golden State (second) and Utah (third) posted the NBA’s three best defensive ratings during the regular season.

Below are the voting results for the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Teams. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP. Complete media ballots will be posted at NBA.com/official tomorrow (Tuesday, June 27).

2016-17 NBA All-Defensive First Team

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team Votes | 2nd Team Votes | Total Points

F | Draymond Green, Golden State | 99 | -- | 198

C | Rudy Gobert, Utah | 97 | 2 | 196

F | Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio | 93 | 6 | 192

G | Chris Paul, LA Clippers | 61 | 18 | 140

G | Patrick Beverley, Houston | 38 | 34 | 110

2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Second Team

G | Tony Allen, Memphis | 17 | 46 | 80

G | Danny Green, San Antonio | 21 | 26 | 68

C | Anthony Davis, New Orleans | -- | 58 | 58

F | Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City | 3 | 47 | 53

F | Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee | 7 | 21 | 35

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (First Team votes in parentheses): Avery Bradley, Boston, 46 (12); Klay Thompson, Golden State, 45 (16); John Wall, Washington, 38 (14); DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers, 35 (1); Paul Millsap, Atlanta, 35; Hassan Whiteside, Miami, 25 (1); Marcus Smart, Boston, 21 (5); Jimmy Butler, Chicago, 18; LeBron James, Cleveland, 12 (1); Robert Covington, Philadelphia, 11 (2); Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City, 10 (5); Paul George, Indiana, 7; Kevin Durant, Golden State, 6; Dwight Howard, Atlanta, 6 (1); Mike Conley, Memphis, 5 (1); Jae Crowder, Boston, 5; Jrue Holiday, New Orleans, 5; Wesley Matthews, Dallas, 4 (2); Stephen Curry, Golden State, 3; Andre Iguodala, Golden State, 3 (1); Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte, 3; Ricky Rubio, Minnesota, 3; P.J. Tucker, Toronto, 3; Trevor Ariza, Houston, 2; Nicolas Batum, Charlotte, 2; Marc Gasol, Memphis, 2; Eric Gordon, Houston, 2 (1); Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 2 (1); Steven Adams, Oklahoma City, 1; LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, 1; Al-Farouq Aminu, Portland, 1; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Detroit, 1; George Hill, Utah, 1; Serge Ibaka, Toronto, 1; Damian Lillard, Portland, 1; Luc Mbah a Moute, LA Clippers, 1; Austin Rivers, LA Clippers, 1; Isaiah Thomas, Boston, 1; Cody Zeller, Charlotte, 1.