standings test

Jun 25, 2017 5:40 PM ET

Expanded Standings Table
   PlacPlacConfConf
RkTeamOverallHomeRoadEW
1Miami Heat66-1637-429-1241-1125-5
2Oklahoma City Thunder60-2234-726-1521-939-13
3San Antonio Spurs58-2435-623-1825-533-19
4Denver Nuggets57-2538-319-2219-1138-14
5Los Angeles Clippers56-2632-924-1721-935-17
6Memphis Grizzlies56-2632-924-1722-834-18
7New York Knicks54-2831-1023-1837-1517-13
8Brooklyn Nets49-3326-1523-1836-1613-17
9Indiana Pacers49-3230-1119-2131-2018-12
10Golden State Warriors47-3528-1319-2219-1128-24
11Chicago Bulls45-3724-1721-2034-1811-19
12Houston Rockets45-3729-1216-2521-924-28
13Los Angeles Lakers45-3729-1216-2517-1328-24
14Atlanta Hawks44-3825-1619-2229-2315-15
15Utah Jazz43-3930-1113-2817-1326-26
16Boston Celtics41-4027-1314-2727-2414-16
17Dallas Mavericks41-4124-1717-2417-1324-28
18Milwaukee Bucks38-4421-2017-2424-2814-16
19Philadelphia 76ers34-4823-1811-3022-3012-18
20Toronto Raptors34-4821-2013-2822-3012-18
21Portland Trail Blazers33-4922-1911-3015-1518-34
22Minnesota Timberwolves31-5120-2111-3014-1617-35
23Detroit Pistons29-5318-2311-3025-274-26
24Washington Wizards29-5322-197-3415-3714-16
25Sacramento Kings28-5420-218-3314-1614-38
26New Orleans Hornets27-5516-2511-3012-1815-37
27Phoenix Suns25-5717-248-338-2217-35
28Cleveland Cavaliers24-5814-2710-3118-346-24
29Charlotte Bobcats21-6115-266-3518-343-27
30Orlando Magic20-6212-298-3310-4210-20
Provided by Basketball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/25/2017.

 

 

