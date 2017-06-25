standings test

|Plac
Plac Plac Conf Conf Rk Team Overall Home Road E W 1 Miami Heat 66-16 37-4 29-12 41-11 25-5 2 Oklahoma City Thunder 60-22 34-7 26-15 21-9 39-13 3 San Antonio Spurs 58-24 35-6 23-18 25-5 33-19 4 Denver Nuggets 57-25 38-3 19-22 19-11 38-14 5 Los Angeles Clippers 56-26 32-9 24-17 21-9 35-17 6 Memphis Grizzlies 56-26 32-9 24-17 22-8 34-18 7 New York Knicks 54-28 31-10 23-18 37-15 17-13 8 Brooklyn Nets 49-33 26-15 23-18 36-16 13-17 9 Indiana Pacers 49-32 30-11 19-21 31-20 18-12 10 Golden State Warriors 47-35 28-13 19-22 19-11 28-24 11 Chicago Bulls 45-37 24-17 21-20 34-18 11-19 12 Houston Rockets 45-37 29-12 16-25 21-9 24-28 13 Los Angeles Lakers 45-37 29-12 16-25 17-13 28-24 14 Atlanta Hawks 44-38 25-16 19-22 29-23 15-15 15 Utah Jazz 43-39 30-11 13-28 17-13 26-26 16 Boston Celtics 41-40 27-13 14-27 27-24 14-16 17 Dallas Mavericks 41-41 24-17 17-24 17-13 24-28 18 Milwaukee Bucks 38-44 21-20 17-24 24-28 14-16 19 Philadelphia 76ers 34-48 23-18 11-30 22-30 12-18 20 Toronto Raptors 34-48 21-20 13-28 22-30 12-18 21 Portland Trail Blazers 33-49 22-19 11-30 15-15 18-34 22 Minnesota Timberwolves 31-51 20-21 11-30 14-16 17-35 23 Detroit Pistons 29-53 18-23 11-30 25-27 4-26 24 Washington Wizards 29-53 22-19 7-34 15-37 14-16 25 Sacramento Kings 28-54 20-21 8-33 14-16 14-38 26 New Orleans Hornets 27-55 16-25 11-30 12-18 15-37 27 Phoenix Suns 25-57 17-24 8-33 8-22 17-35 28 Cleveland Cavaliers 24-58 14-27 10-31 18-34 6-24 29 Charlotte Bobcats 21-61 15-26 6-35 18-34 3-27 30 Orlando Magic 20-62 12-29 8-33 10-42 10-20Provided by Basketball-Reference.com: View Original Table
