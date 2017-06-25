Report: Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George cited as centerpiece in potential three-team deal

ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes are reporting on a potential three-team trade that would send Pacers All-Star Paul George to Cleveland and Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to the Nuggets.

Reporting with @chrisbhaynes: League sources say Cleveland continues to pursue a Paul George trade, with Denver as the potential third team — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

League sources: Cavs, Pacers and Nuggets have discussed a three-way deal that would land Paul George in Cleveland and Kevin Love in Denver — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

George averaged a career-high 23.7 points in his seventh NBA season. Love, a nine-year vet, has seen his production drop since the Cavaliers acquired him from the Timberwolves, but he played a career role in their first championship run in 2015-16.

Haynes cited Kenneth Faried as a possibility for Denver's main contribution.