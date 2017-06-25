Ben Simmons shows recovery progress with dunk

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of reasons to be optimistic about their team's future after selecting Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in last Thursday's NBA Draft.

And now last year's No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons is giving Philly fans another source of optimism. Simmons, who underwent foot surgery in October, took to social media to show off his recovery with a towering, one-handed slam:

Simmons missed all of last season due to an acute Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. No timetable for his recovery was provided at the time of surgery, but most reports expected Simmons to be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season.

If healthy, Simmons, Fultz and Joel Embiid are ready to start a new era in Philadelphia, where dunks like these should occur on a regular basis.