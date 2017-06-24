Phoenix Suns draft pick Josh Jackson misses the mark throwing first pitch

While playing his college basketball at Kansas, forward Josh Jackson exhibited the kind of all-around skill that makes NBA front offices drool. He could run, finish and even pass. That last quality is especially impressive for a 6-8 frontcourt player.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to translate to the baseball diamond.

Less than 24 hours after being selected fourth overall by Phoenix in the 2017 NBA Draft, the newest member of the Suns spent part of his first day in town by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks game.

It. Did. Not. Go. Well.

Josh Jackson on a basketball court, 🔥.

Josh Jackson on a pitching mound, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ . pic.twitter.com/UlapH6HTHi — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 24, 2017

Kudos to Jackson, however, for taking his errant pitch in stride and with good humor. No doubt that the 6-foot-8 forward will be making everyone forget this baseball moment after he starts making an impact in his sport of choice.