Phoenix Suns draft pick Josh Jackson misses the mark throwing first pitch

NBA.com Staff

Jun 24, 2017 12:31 AM ET

While playing his college basketball at Kansas, forward Josh Jackson exhibited the kind of all-around skill that makes NBA front offices drool. He could run, finish and even pass. That last quality is especially impressive for a 6-8 frontcourt player.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to translate to the baseball diamond.

Less than 24 hours after being selected fourth overall by Phoenix in the 2017 NBA Draft, the newest member of the Suns spent part of his first day in town by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks game.

It. Did. Not. Go. Well.

Kudos to Jackson, however, for taking his errant pitch in stride and with good humor. No doubt that the 6-foot-8 forward will be making everyone forget this baseball moment after he starts making an impact in his sport of choice. 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.