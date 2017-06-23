Utah Jazz acquire draft rights to Tony Bradley from Los Angeles Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have acquired the draft rights to Tony Bradley (28th overall pick) from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for the draft rights to Josh Hart (30th overall) and the draft rights to Thomas Bryant (42nd overall pick).

Bradley (6-10, 248, North Carolina) averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game during his lone season with UNC. He ranked second on the team in field goal percentage (.573) and third in rebounds per game with over half of his rebounds coming on the offensive glass. The 19-year-old forward became the first player in school history with 150-or-more rebounds in a single-season with more offensive than defensive rebounds. Bradley recorded five points and seven rebounds to help the Tar Heels capture the 2017 National Championship.

The Bartow, Fla., native was named the 2016 Florida Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year while competing for Bartow High School. He also appeared in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic as a senior.