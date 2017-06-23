Portland Trail Blazers acquire draft rights to Zach Collins

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired the draft rights to forward Zach Collins from Sacramento in exchange for the draft rights to Justin Jackson and Harry Giles, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The Trail Blazers sent the draft rights to Jackson (15th overall pick) and Giles (20th overall pick) to Sacramento in exchange for Collins, the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Collins (7-0, 230) posted averages of 10.0 points (65.2% FG, 47.6% 3-PT, 74.3% FT), 5.9 rebounds and 1.77 blocks in his lone season at Gonzaga.

In his freshman season, Collins, 19, led the West Coast Conference in field goal percentage and blocked shots (69), good for second-most in a season in Gonzaga history. A WCC All-Conference Second Team selection as well as a member of the WCC All-Freshman Team, Collins averaged 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.00 blocks during the 2017 NCAA Tournament while guiding Gonzaga to its first National Championship Game appearance.