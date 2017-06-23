Jimmy Butler posts heartfelt message to Chicago on Instagram

After spending the first six seasons of his career in Chicago, Jimmy Butler was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves during Thursday's draft as part of a mega-deal.

Butler vented some frustration about how the organization handled the move, but it's clear his passion for the city that watched him grow as a 21-year-old rookie to a three-time All-Star still holds strong.

The former Bulls star delivered a genuine tribute on Instagram to the fans, city and organization less than 24 hours after the trade was done.