Golden State Warriors acquire draft rights to Jordan Bell from Chicago Bulls

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Golden State Warriors acquired the draft rights to University of Oregon forward Jordan Bell, the 38th overall selection in the second round of tonight’s 2017 NBA Draft, from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced.

Bell, 22, posted career highs of 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds to go with 2.3 blocks (second in the Pac-12) as a junior in 2016-17, earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. Bell (6’9”, 224) compiled career averages of 7.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.3 blocks and 24.9 minutes in 104 games over three seasons at Oregon, garnering Second Team All-Pac-12 accolades last season. Oregon’s career leader in blocked shots (235) and field goal percentage (.610), Bell helped the Ducks advance to the 2017 Final Four with an 11-point, 13-rebound, eight-block performance in a win over Kansas in the Elite Eight. In a Final Four matchup with North Carolina, he scored 13 points to go with a career-high 16 rebounds against the eventual champion Tar Heels.

A native of Long Beach, Calif., Bell attended Long Beach Poly High School. Bell will wear No. 2 for the Warriors.

The league’s annual selection process took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the Warriors’ basketball operations staff working from the team’s draft headquarters in downtown Oakland.