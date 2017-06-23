Charlotte Hornets acquire draft rights to Dwayne Bacon from Pelicans

The Charlotte Hornets tonight acquired the draft rights to 40th overall pick Dwayne Bacon and cash considerations from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the draft rights to 31st overall pick Frank Jackson.

A 6-7 forward, Bacon was named to the 2016-17 All-ACC Second Team following his sophomore season at Florida State, where he averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.8 minutes per contest.

A finalist for the 2017 Julius Erving Award, which honors the nation’s top small forward, Bacon ranked 11th in the ACC in points per game. He also led Florida State in field goals made (221), three-point field goals made (57) and free throws made (104) and ranked third on the squad in rebounds per game (4.2). He totaled 10 games with 20-or-more points and led the Seminoles to a 2017 NCAA Tournament appearance, averaging 22.5 points per contest in two NCAA Tournament outings.

In 2015-16, the Lakeland, Fla., native set Florida State freshman single-season records in total points (536), field goals made (197) and free throws made (110). He was also named to the 2015-16 All-ACC Freshman Team and 2015-16 All-ACC Academic Team following his first collegiate season.

Bacon becomes the first Florida State player ever selected by the Hornets in the NBA Draft.