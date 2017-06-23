Brooklyn Nets acquire D'Angelo Russell, Timofey Mozgov from Los Angeles Lakers

BROOKLYN (June 22, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Brook Lopez and the rights to Kyle Kuzma, the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

“We are extremely excited to welcome D’Angelo and Timofey to our Brooklyn Nets family,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “D’Angelo is a versatile young guard with a bright future and we are enthusiastic about continuing his development along with our young nucleus, while Timofey will provide a veteran presence who can contribute on both ends of the floor. Both are great fits within Kenny’s system.

“We would also like to thank Brook for all of his contributions to the team over his nine seasons with the Nets. As the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and longest-tenured player, he has been an exemplary member of the organization and always represented the Nets with class both on the court and in the community. We wish Brook and his family nothing but success in the future.”

Russell joins the Nets after spending the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers. He was selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes per game in 80 games (48 starts) in his inaugural season en route to All-Rookie Second Team honors. This past season, the 21-year-old appeared in 63 games (60 starts) and increased his production across the board, averaging 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.7 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his NBA career, Russell earned Associated Press First Team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team honors in his lone collegiate season at Ohio State, registering averages of 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.9 minutes per game.

Mozgov has appeared in 423 career games (260 starts) in seven NBA seasons with the Lakers, Cavaliers, Nuggets and Knicks, recording averages of 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. This past season with the Lakers, the 30-year-old saw action in 54 games (52 starts) and averaged 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game. Mozgov won an NBA championship with Cleveland in 2016 and earned a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in London with his native Russia in 2012. Prior to beginning his NBA career, Mozgov played professionally for six years in Russia, the final four of which came with Khimki Moscow (2006-10).

One of the most decorated players in Nets history, Lopez appeared in 562 games with the franchise, recording averages of 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 32.2 minutes per game. This past season (his ninth as a Net), Lopez posted averages of 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game while becoming the longest-tenured player in franchise history. He also converted a team-high 134 3-pointers after making just three in the first eight seasons of his NBA career. Additionally, Lopez became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer (10,444 points) and all-time leader in blocked shots (972). He also ranks second in games played and offensive rebounds (1,486) and third in minutes played (18,119) and free throws made (2,219). Lopez earned All-Star honors in 2013 and was named to the All-Rookie First Team following the 2008-09 season. He was originally selected by the Nets with the 10th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Stanford.