Rebuilding process begins for Chicago Bulls after trading away All-Star Jimmy Butler

CHICAGO – Jimmy Butler’s whereabouts, the object of speculation stretching back more than a year, snapped into focus Thursday night.

So, did the Chicago Bulls’ immediate future, which isn’t pretty but is both necessary and overdue.

In trading Butler and the No. 16 pick (Creighton’s Justin Patton) to Minnesota in the 2017 Draft staged last night in Brooklyn, the Bulls got back wing Zach LaVine, guard Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick (Finnish-by-way-of-Arizona stretch-4 Lauri Markkanen) – pieces essential to the rebuild that management had seemed so determined to avoid.

But that noise early in the first round, in between NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s trips to the podium, was the sound of Chicago’s front office swallowing, trading its most valuable asset (Butler) and accepting the reality of its predicament as one of the league’s “’tweeners.”

No more denial for Da Bulls.

“What we’ve done tonight is set a direction,” said John Paxson, Bulls vice president of basketball operations. “We’ve gone through the past where we’d make the playoffs but not at a level we wanted to. In this league, success is not determined that way. So we’ve decided to make the change and rebuild this roster. And we’re going to do it through young players we believe can play a system that [coach] Fred [Hoiberg] is comfortable with. And we’re going to be disciplined and patient as we make decisions along the way.”

Having eked into the playoffs this spring with a 41-41 record, on the heels of missing in 2016 with a 42-40 mark, the Bulls were stuck in the league’s proverbial middle. Too good to bottom out for a high lottery pick, not good enough to contend for much beyond a first-round ouster, Chicago meandered through those first two seasons under Fred Hoiberg – brought in to replace Tom Thibodeau, fired by the Bulls’ brass after a 50-32 finish in 2014-15.

The roster has been a mishmash of old and young, accomplished and inexperienced, with veterans Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo at cross-purposes with younger and unproven players such as Bobby Portis, Nikola Mirotic, Doug McDermott (traded in February), Denzel Valentine, Jerian Grant and Paul Zipser.

Now, instead of fudging again behind last year’s claim of “retooling,” the Bulls can commit to overhauling and developing the roster.

“When you do this, you understand it’s going to be difficult,” Paxson said. “And there are going to be a lot of bumps along the road.”

Paxson added: “It’s necessary. This is something we felt we had to do at this time.”

It’s a phase they had hoped to avoid, while filling the seats at United Center and duct-taping around and after Derrick Rose’s multiple injuries. It’s a phase that might challenge general manager Gar Forman and Paxson – who caught a break in 2008 when Chicago scored the No. 1 pick overall to draft Rose.

But it’s a phase that was inevitable, based on the pieces in place – role players, not especially athletic, with a dire lack of perimeter shooting – and the franchise’s limited history of luring A-list free agents.

Suddenly Wade, who just exercised a $23.8 million player option, is a candidate for a buyout and Rondo might be waived (only $3 million of his $14 million salary is guaranteed).

“If Dwyane had been really concerned about it, he might not have picked up his option before the draft,” Paxson said. “We talked about a lot of things and we talked about our young players with him.”

Suddenly Rondo, whose $14 million salary for 2017-18 has only $3 million guaranteed, is a possibility to be waived by June 30 – though Forman said no decision had been made yet heading toward free agency.

Speaking of which, don’t look for the Bulls to shop aggressively this summer. Paxson said “patient and disciplined” several times, alluded to even higher draft picks to come and confirmed that the Bulls had sold off second-round pick, Jordan Bell of Oregon, to Golden State (for a reported $3.5 million).

That shouts “tanking,” not merely “rebuilding.”

Given how significant this crossroads was for the Bulls, it apparently only came about when Minnesota upped its bid for Butler beyond anything it or other teams previously had offered.

“It wasn’t watching anything in the playoffs,” Paxson said. “Really, this is the first opportunity we felt a deal presented itself that made sense. We needed certainty in terms of jump-starting this thing. When you talk about certainty, you talk about young players, draft picks that give you a leg up on it. That presented itself late today.”

Butler, 27, ranks as one of the Chicago franchise’s greatest success stories. Drafted out of Marquette with the final pick of the first round in 2011, the 6-foot-7 wing worked himself into a three-time All-Star selection. His scoring average improved in each of his first six seasons to 23.9 in 2016-17, and his reputation as one of the NBA’s top on-ball defenders helped him achieve third-team all-NBA status.

The Bulls could have chosen to rebuild around Butler, who is under contract for $18.7 million and $19.8 million the next two seasons – except for several factors working against that approach. First, the cupboard of assets was relatively bare – LaVine and Dunn are younger and more in synch with the new timetable. Also, Butler could have been in a line for a super-max, five-year contract in 2019 worth more than $200 million, which would limit salary-cap flexibility. LaVine, Dunn and Markkanen are young enough to buy time – not just for themselves but for Paxson, Forman and Hoiberg.