2017 NBA Draft

2017 Draft day trade chatter roundup: Bulls deal Butler to Wolves

NBA.com Staff

Jun 22, 2017 7:01 PM ET

Jimmy Butler is heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves according to reports.

With the 2017 Draft tonight underway (LIVE, ESPN), the trade talks that have swirled all week -- as well as some new chatter -- are bubbling up. Here's the latest on what's being talked about around the NBA:

Utah moved up in the Draft, making a deal with Denver for the No. 13 pick to select Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. The Jazz send Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick to the Nuggets.

Sacramento selected Gonzaga's Zach Collins with the No. 10 pick but will trade the Draft rights to Collins to Portland for the No. 15 and 20 picks in the Draft, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The Celtics are looking to make a push for the services of Paul George, according to the Vertical....

Chicago All-Star Jimmy Butler is reportedly on the move to reconnect with a familiar face in Minnesota under former Bulls coach and now Timberwolves boss and head coach Tom Thibodeau, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune....

Denver and Phoenix could swap point guards before tonight's Draft, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN ...

The Houston Rockets are looking to give James Harden more help, according to Marc Stein ....

