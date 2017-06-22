2017 Draft day trade chatter roundup: Bulls deal Butler to Wolves

With the 2017 Draft tonight underway (LIVE, ESPN), the trade talks that have swirled all week -- as well as some new chatter -- are bubbling up. Here's the latest on what's being talked about around the NBA:

Utah moved up in the Draft, making a deal with Denver for the No. 13 pick to select Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. The Jazz send Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick to the Nuggets.

Report: Jazz send Lyles to Nuggets for 13th pick

Utah will send Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick to Denver for No. 13, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

Utah has made a deal with Denver for the 13th pick and will select Donovan Mitchell, sources says. Live: https://t.co/pVi69Gfatv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

Report: Kings, Blazers reach deal

Sacramento selected Gonzaga's Zach Collins with the No. 10 pick but will trade the Draft rights to Collins to Portland for the No. 15 and 20 picks in the Draft, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Sacramento is trading the No. 10 pick to Portland for Nos. 15 and 20 in draft, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

Report: Celtics chasing George

The Celtics are looking to make a push for the services of Paul George, according to the Vertical....

Indiana and Boston are engaged in serious talks on a Paul George trade, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

Report: Butler heading to Wolves

Chicago All-Star Jimmy Butler is reportedly on the move to reconnect with a familiar face in Minnesota under former Bulls coach and now Timberwolves boss and head coach Tom Thibodeau, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune....

The Bulls have agreed in principle to deal Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 22, 2017

Correction: Bulls did not keep 16th pick. So deal is Jimmy Butler and No. 16 for LaVine, Dunn and 7. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 22, 2017

Report: Butler heading north?

The Wolves are close to acquiring Jimmy Butler from Chicago, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

Report: Suns, Nuggets discussing deal

Denver and Phoenix could swap point guards before tonight's Draft, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN ...

ESPN Sources: Phoenix, Denver discussed trade that would feature Eric Bledsoe in exchange for Emmanuel Mudiay and No. 13 pick. Talks fluid. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2017

Report: Rockets still pursuing Paul George

The Houston Rockets are looking to give James Harden more help, according to Marc Stein ....