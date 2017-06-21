Washington Wizards' new G League team to play Washington

Jun 21, 2017 12:26 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Wizards will have their own team in the developmental NBA G League that will be based in Washington and begin playing in the 2018-19 season.

The Wizards announced the acquisition of the team Wednesday that will play home games at their new 5,000-seat practice facility in Southeast Washington. It's the 27th team in the newly renamed league sponsored by Gatorade that was previously known as the NBA D-League.

Last season the Wizards assigned Danuel House, Sheldon McClellan and Chris McCullough to the developmental league, split over three teams: the Delaware 87ers, Rio Grande Valley Vipers and  Northern Arizona Suns

The as-yet-named new G League team will be owned and operated by Ted Leonsis' Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.