Phil Jackson says New York Knicks listening to trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis

New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson addressed a variety of topics on MSG's "Knicks Night Live" broadcast Wednesday night, and his comments about rising star Kristaps Porzingis were at the forefront.

Jackson states that the Knicks have received trade offers for the 21-year-old Porzingis, but have yet to find one that's worth taking.

"We've been getting calls. We're listening, but we're not intrigued at this level. But as much as we love this guy, we have to do what's good for our club."

Jackson mentions that he was thrown off by Porzingis' decision to skip the team's exit meeting back in April.

"I don't think I've ever had a player over 25 years of coaching, maybe 30, not coming to an exit meeting," he said, adding that he "had a good relationship with Kristaps over the last two years so it was kind of surprising."

According to The Vertical, the Knicks are seeking a top-four pick in the upcoming 2017 Draft for Porzingis in order to land Kansas guard Josh Jackson.

Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 assists last season.