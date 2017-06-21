New Orleans Pelicans trade point guard Tim Frazier to Washington Wizards for 52nd pick in Draft

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier is heading to the Washington Wizards via trade in exchange for the No. 52 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Frazier, a former MVP of the NBA D-League (now called NBA G League), averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 assists last season for New Orleans. He's expected to serve as a backup point guard to All-Star John Wall, filling a significant hole on the team's roster for a low price next season.

Wall was candid about the Wizards' needing to fortify their bench after their 2016-17 season ended in the conference semifinals.

"I think we have to add pieces to help our bench, really help our bench just to be honest," Wall told CSN's Chris Miller. "I think that's been our downfall in each series we had and when we lost in the East semifinals, our bench got outplayed."

New Orleans now owns two second-round picks in Thursday's NBA Draft.