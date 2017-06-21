Kawhi Leonard may have done away with his trademark braids

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard has one of the most distinct games in the NBA. By that we mean he's able to shine on both defense (he's the reigning two-time Kia Defensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for the award this season) and offense (he's a finalist for the Kia MVP this season).

Much like his game on the court, another thing is consistent about Leonard: the cornrows or braids he has rocked throughout his career. That hairdo seems to be gone for now, as SI.com unearthed a photo of Leonard sporting a new, shorter look for the summer.

Leonard's hairstyle has remained largely unchanged from when he was introduced as a rookie back in 2011 ...

Up through last season ...