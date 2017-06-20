Report: Atlanta Hawks trade center Dwight Howard to Charlotte Hornets

NBA.com Staff

Jun 20, 2017 9:25 PM ET

Dwight Howard played 74 games for the Hawks in 2016-17, averaging 29.7 minutes.

According to reports, Dwight Howard's time in his hometown is coming to an end after just one season as the Atlanta Hawks are trading the big man to the Charlotte Hornets. Marc Spears of The Undefeated first reported the deal.

Howard averaged 13.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 74 games during the 2016-17 season. 

