Morning Tip Q&A: Malik Monk

MM: It’s your decision. With the college, it’s your decision. Make sure that you’re looking out for you first, then look out for your family, our family, which is him and my mom. Then other than that, he said, just make sure you’re having fun, and feel like you’re at home. So I picked Kentucky.

Me: So what was the toughest conversation you had to have with somebody about why you weren’t going to Arkansas?

MM: Why? Yeah, why? The reason why. That was the toughest one ... if I go to Arkansas, and I’m not happy, but they’re happy, what’s the point of going there? If I go to Kentucky, and I’m happy, but they’re mad, it’s still me. I’ve got to be happy. It really wasn’t anybody that stood out, but all the fans in Arkansas, they were sad. But I had to do what I had to do.

Me: I’m sure you knew the history of the one and dones at Kentucky and that was a big factor. But was style of play -- the dribble-drive offense, showcasing my game, etc. -- also important to you?

MM: It was really me, Cal telling me, that I was going to have to get off the ball, and take that challenge. ‘Cause I’ve been on the ball my whole life. So me going off the ball, and just being, every day I’m going up against [De'Aaron] Fox, [Isaiah] Briscoe, somebody that’s going to be on this level with me. So I just had to choose that.

Me: You hear from any of the young pros from Kentucky like Book (Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker) about the adjustment?

MM: DBook, you said him. Him and Tyler Ulis, I talk to them all the time. They came back to Kentucky and played with us.

Me: What’s the best lesson you learned playing in The Woodz?

MM: Don’t fall. Don’t fall on that concrete. (Laughs) Nah, the biggest lesson probably was you can’t give up. It don’t matter what size you are, or whatever; you can’t give up.

Me: Did Marcus give you something to shoot for, a goal -- I can be at his level, or I can be above where he got?

MM: That it was my decision. If I quit basketball now, he’s not going to care. Whatever I choose to do, he’s going to be behind me. So everything that I do is my decision.

Me: When you look at the NBA now and everyone playing small ball, it seems like this is tailor made for you.

MM: Yeah, it’s great. Everybody’s shooting, no bigs, really. Everybody can be around the perimeter, so I love it.

Me: Was any game -- other than the Carolina game -- one where you really felt you showed what you could do on the next level?

MM: I had a lot -- Georgia, Florida, the tournament a little bit, Ole Miss, the first SEC game, on the road…all SEC, I think I did pretty good.

Me: You envision yourself as a combo, a one or a two in the pros?

MM: A combo. It’s really not even, I don’t label Steph Curry as a point guard. And you can’t label Russ [Westbrook] as a two guard. It’s combo. You’ve got to be able to do both.

Me: When you watch the league, who do you really like watching?

MM: DBook, DeMar DeRozan, Westbrook, Lou Williams, CJ McCollum, Dame [Lillard] ... what I’m doing right now, I see them doing. And they’ve been doing it their whole lives.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

I kind of love traffic in the morning, i think it's great to see a lot of people chasing something for themselves, family's, Or others... 🙏🏾 — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) June 15, 2017

Magic center/forward Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo), Monday, 9:01 am. We assume by chasing he meant driving to their destination to get on with their day -- to work or to school -- and not trying to find something they lost along the highway. (And, of course, not trying to cross the highway.)

THEY SAID IT

"We are used to long odds. If Golden State makes the odds longer, we might up our risk profile and get even more aggressive. We have something up our sleeve."

-- Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey, to ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe, on his team’s plans to try and compete with the once again NBA champions.

“I know eventually it’s going to smooth over. We’ll all sit down one day, probably have a cigar, glass of wine, and talk about it. Hopefully sometime in the near future. You know I’m hoping.”

-- Paul Pierce, to the Boston Globe, on his hopes for a reconciliation between Ray Allen and the other Celtics from the 2008 championship team. Allen has been estranged from, most notably, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo ever since leaving Boston via free agency for Miami in 2011.

“For one, I guess I just don’t draw attention to myself and give away who I am. It keeps me a little mysterious in my mind. People think that I’m just a quiet dude that doesn’t get angry. But they have no idea how fierce a competitor I am.”

-- Mike Conley, in an interview with SLAM Magazine, on why he gives off that mild-mannered vibe everywhere but on the court.

