Finals proved why Kevin Durant truly was missing piece for Golden State Warriors

Curry is a two-time Kia MVP winner and the first unanimous one in league history. He would have been well within his rights to insist that Golden State continue to shape its roster around him. Instead, he stepped to the side. It wasn’t that he shrunk, but he gave Durant room to grow. He knew how rugged it got for him last June, bumped and banged when he tried to come off pindowns, swarmed when he got dribble handoffs, with the Cavs daring Harrison Barnes to make jumpers. And Barnes didn’t make nearly enough of them.

Durant made 18 of 38 3-pointers (47.4 percent) against Cleveland.

“We needed him, we needed every single person on this team to get the job done,” Curry said on the way to his zillionth post-Finals interview. “We gave up a lot to get KD, but the way he played this Finals is vindication for his whole career.”

Durant was immediately captivated by the Bay and the potential it offered off the floor via the vast Silicon Valley entrepreneurial community. He has made fast friendships with the likes of Laurene Powell Jobs, Steve Jobs’ widow, and has big plans for his own YouTube channel in the near future, with episodic and scripted shows down the road and other branded content. But all that wouldn’t matter if Golden State hadn’t beaten back James.

Among the truly obsessed, avoiding losing is more important, even, than winning (“it’s a sad way to live,” Myers said, his laughter more sardonic than therapeutic). Golden State’s collapse last year launched a thousand memes, but it also sapped the joy with which the Warriors had played for two years.

The Warriors still are happy warriors, but they played with an edge against the Cavs, Durant’s verbal square-off with James indicative.

“You learn a lot more from losing than winning, and so I think we learned a lot last year,” Myers said. “I don’t know. It wasn’t easy in ’14-’15, but last year … we go into every arena. We hear the ‘3-1’ stuff. You try to ignore it, but you hear it. And, you know what? I say Cleveland beat us. And so you have to take your medicine. Those situations, when you feel that pain, you want to avoid that at all costs. You want to put a team together that feels the same way, with character like that, who will do anything it takes to win.”

So David West gave up potential millions in free agency, the same way he walked away from $12 million on the Indiana Pacers two years ago to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, to play out of position, for the minimum, in the Bay. At 36, he didn’t have too many training camps left in him.

“You realize, as players, you don’t get years back,” West said. “As much as you say, ‘well, I can keep playing,’ you’re not going to get the year back. As those years start to (add up), you get past year eight, year 10, you start sniffing it, and you’re like, man, I don’t need a reset in year 12 or year 13. You start to appreciate the opportunity. For a couple of years, I couldn’t watch The Finals in Indy, because we were right there, and I felt like we still should have been playing. Watched it, maybe, two years ago, and I thought, I’ve got to figure out a way to get in that mix -- just to experience it.”

So West let loose in the second quarter of Game 5, when it looked like Cleveland was taking control of the game, and the game kind of stabilized, and all of a sudden, here came Durant, stepping into three ridiculous 3-pointers like he was playing P-I-G in the backyard, and the Warriors went on one of their euthanizing runs, this one 27-4, to take over the game.

Of course, Cleveland came back in the second half, showing its heart. But every time, Durant pushed the Cavs back. His game, his series, his playoffs. His season. And there was only one way the Season of Durant could end that would justify what he did on the Fourth of July.

There would be no more talk about his failings, his taking the easy way out -- because beating LeBron James in The Finals is anything but easy, no matter what the haters say. Let loose after holding his tongue, Durant went to Las Vegas over the weekend for the Ward-Kovalev fight and got back on Twitter, virtually taunting those who’d had his name in their mouths for a year.

That came later, though. Right now, Durant is walking back into the Warriors’ dank, wet, and finally quiet locker room, his media obligations finally done and burdens finally laid down.

“Dude,” I said to him. “This wasn’t bandwagon jumping. They actually needed you.”

And Kevin Durant smiled a great, wide smile, and shrugged, looking like a happy condor, as he entered the locker room.

It may have been harder for him to shrug than normal, what with The Finals MVP trophy in his right hand. On the other (not left) hand, all that weight was, finally, off his back.

