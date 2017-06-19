Gonzaga's Zach Collins quickly shapes up as NBA prospect

A year ago, as he began serious preparations for his freshman season at Gonzaga, Zach Collins had no thoughts of anything less than an extended stay with the national power coach Mark Few has built in the Pacific Northwest.

He harbored NBA aspirations, realistic ones. But the 7-foot, 230-pound Collins couldn’t have imagined that, after a freshman season in which he helped lead the Zags to the NCAA title game, he would have tossed his name into the NBA Draft pool and become a potential lottery pick.

“I don’t think I ever thought I’d be in this position, this quickly,” said Collins, who averaged 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and shot 65.2 percent overall and 47.6 percent on 3-pointers.

2:35 Play Zach Collins delivered some fantastic moments for Gonzaga in 2016-17.

“I thought if I could work hard, keep my head down, I could eventually get there. But not this quickly.”

So how did a player who averaged only 17.2 minutes a game and didn’t start a single time all season turn himself into a lottery pick?

To answer that question, it’s necessary to travel back in time, to a point where a 12-year-old Collins was at a crossroads, trying to decide upon a sport on which to focus. Though his father, Michael, had played college basketball at New Mexico State, he wasn’t inclined to tell his multi-talented son what to do.

“At an early age, he was more like, ‘do whatever you want to do, and I’ll support it,’ ” Zach Collins said. “I can remember when I was in baseball season, he’d go to the park with me and we’d work on baseball, just like basketball.”

But when the elder Collins saw an opening, he took it. Once it appeared Zach was leaning toward basketball, Michael wanted to make sure his son had some tools at his disposal. Lessons on defense, rebounding and post play were mixed with shooting drills. Each year, the shooting drills were extending farther and farther, to the point where by the time he entered Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, he was a 3-point threat.

1:00 Play Zach Collins talks about his rise to the NBA Draft.

But the most important lesson Mike Collins imparted on his son had nothing to do with the physical aspects of the game.

“He molded me to be a team-first guy,” Zach Collins said, “a player who could make your teammates around you better. When he preached to me, his lesson was, ‘you can’t win a game by yourself. You’ve got to be a part of a team.’ ”

Collins saw the benefits of that lesson at Bishop Gorman, which won four state championships during his time there. As a senior, he averaged 17.3 points, 14 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 6.4 blocks to win the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year Award. He broke state single-season records for rebounds and blocked shots.

Ranked as the No. 1 player Nevada and as high schooler as No. 32 in the nation by one recruiting analyst, Collins became the first five-star recruit in Gonzaga history. The fit between player and school was perfect -- a team-oriented player meshing with a program that Few had led, without benefit of five-star players, to the NCAA Tournament in each of his 18 seasons as coach.

The final piece in Collins’ development was a big one -- 7-foot-1 and 300 pounds, to be exact. Those are the physical dimensions of Gonzaga fifth-year senior Przemek Karnowski, with whom Collins jousted every day in practice.

It was Karnowski who gobbled up all those starts Collins couldn’t get (39) and he used them to win the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the top center in college basketball. Watching a humongous, experienced, intelligent (first-team Academic All-West Coast Conference) and physical center go to work every day was vital in Collins’ evolution.

Przemek Karnowski (right) had a huge influence -- literally -- on Zach Collins' development.

“He’s just so strong and so smart,” Collins said. “He really knows how to move his feet and play defense. Regardless of his size, I’d have a tough time because he’s such a smart defender.

“Going against him in practice really helped me. I’d have to make moves. I couldn’t just throw a shot in his face or try to overpower the dude. A lot of things I had to correct and tighten up. It helps going up against the strongest guy in college basketball, every day.”

Asked for reasons behind Collins’ ascension, Few didn’t hesitate.