Cleveland Cavaliers, GM David Griffin separate after three seasons

The Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin parted ways Monday in the middle of the greatest run in team history, including the 2016 title, in what the team called a mutual decision.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchise’s first NBA Championship,” Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said in a statement.

“We have no announcement at this time related to new leadership of the Cavaliers basketball operations group, but we are confident our current front office will continue to aggressively explore and pursue opportunities to improve our team in the weeks ahead.”

While Griffin and the team were known to be struggling to reach a new deal, with his current contract set to expire June 30, the timing of the break up is particularly strange, three days before the draft and with the Cavaliers reportedly interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler of the Bulls or Paul George of the Pacers in blockbuster deals. Now, for all Gilbert’s claims about searching out roster moves, there is no one in charge of basketball ops. Various reports said assistant GM Trent Redden is also out.