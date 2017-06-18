NBA players celebrate Father's Day on social media

HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO MY OG , I THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS BEING A POSITIVE ROLE MODEL IN MY LIFE AND SOMEONE I CAN LOOK UP 2 .YOUR THE BEST DAD A SON LIKE ME COULD ASK FOR , AND I NEVER TAKE THAT FOR GRANTED. IM BLESSED TO HAVE A DAD WHO IS A PRIME EXAMPLE OF HOW TO A BE A FATHER. NOW I CAN FOLLOW YOUR LEAD THRU MY FATHERHOOD! LOVE YOU OG! #happyfathersday #whynot #firstfathersday

