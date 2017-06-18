NBA players celebrate Father's Day on social media

NBA.com staff reports

Jun 18, 2017 8:19 PM ET

From Russell Westbrook's straight-from-the-heart Instagram post to Kenneth Faried playing softball with his daughter, NBA players took to social media on Sunday to take in Father's Day.

Spent my Fathers Day with this guy. #SirZion #Rome/Florence

Happy Fathers Day Fellas! #Enjoy

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY EVERYONE!

"You're living proof that dreams do come true...I love you and I'm here for you"

I'm the best father in the world because they said so! I love being a part of the real fathers fraternity!!!

Happy Father's Day to everyone out there!

