LeBron James, Kobe Bryant congratulate Diana Taurasi on becoming WNBA's all-time leading scorer

NBA.com Staff

Jun 18, 2017 11:43 PM ET

WNBA and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi made history on Sunday, and the NBA was watching. Taurasi passed Tina Thompson to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer (7,494 total points). The three-time WNBA champion and former WNBA MVP was praised by former NBA MVPs LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant on the major milestone.

