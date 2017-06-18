LeBron James, Kobe Bryant congratulate Diana Taurasi on becoming WNBA's all-time leading scorer

WNBA and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi made history on Sunday, and the NBA was watching. Taurasi passed Tina Thompson to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer (7,494 total points). The three-time WNBA champion and former WNBA MVP was praised by former NBA MVPs LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant on the major milestone.

Yep, DT gets buckets. Any way you want em — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 18, 2017

Congrats to the GOAT! Diana Taurasi has become the all-time leading scorer in @WNBA history! pic.twitter.com/J9glIi5zVe — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 18, 2017