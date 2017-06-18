LeBron James, Kobe Bryant congratulate Diana Taurasi on becoming WNBA's all-time leading scorer

WNBA and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi made history on Sunday, and the NBA was watching. Taurasi passed Tina Thompson to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer (7,494 total points). The three-time WNBA champion and former WNBA MVP was praised by former NBA MVPs LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant on the major milestone.
.@KingJames salutes @DianaTaurasi for becoming the @WNBA's all-time leading scorer in history. #Respectpic.twitter.com/QnVpJj0PkA— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 18, 2017
Congrats @DianaTaurasi#goat#whitemamba#musecage— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) June 19, 2017
"Her work ethic & her body of work... It's extremely consistent."@kobebryant on @DianaTaurasi. pic.twitter.com/FkMtQ6mh8D— WNBA (@WNBA) June 18, 2017
Yep, DT gets buckets. Any way you want em— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 18, 2017
Congrats @DianaTaurasi. It's been a pleasure watching you. https://t.co/cSyHqbRPoF— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) June 18, 2017
🙌🏾🙌🏾💯 https://t.co/9pMSR1ogwh— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 18, 2017
Congrats to the GOAT! Diana Taurasi has become the all-time leading scorer in @WNBA history! pic.twitter.com/J9glIi5zVe— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 18, 2017
Amazing! 👏👏— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 18, 2017
Congrats to @DianaTaurasi on becoming the @WNBA's all-time career points leader! #WatchMeWork - https://t.co/NOJ9dFR6A1pic.twitter.com/ehZ8Sng70x— NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2017