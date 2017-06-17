2017 NBA Draft
2017 NBA Draft

Aldridge: Boston Celtics agree to trade top pick to Philadelphia 76ers

NBA.com Staff

Jun 17, 2017 10:30 PM ET

The Boston Celtics will trade away the top pick in Thursday's NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Turner Sports reporter David Aldridge. 

According to sources, the teams will finalize the deal on Monday. The Sixers will get the first pick and will select Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, who worked out for the Sixers on Saturday.


According to the Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski that Fultz would not have agreed to a workout with the Sixers on Saturday if a deal was not in place.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.