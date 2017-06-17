2017 NBA Draft
Joel Embiid makes Markelle Fultz feel welcome at Philadelphia 76ers workout

The Sixers' center is clearly excited about the NBA Draft talent Philadelphia is evaluating

NBA.com Staff

Jun 17, 2017 7:12 PM ET

1:11

Check out NBA.com's highlight package of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

How excited is Joel Embiid about his 76ers adding yet another high-quality draft talent? His social media selfie couldn't wait to include the young player his team is evaluating.

Philadelphia's seven-foot center tweeted a photo featuring himself, teammate Dario Saric, and the temporary locker room name plate of Washington product Markelle Fultz. The latter was slated to work out for the Sixers on Saturday, just a day after reports surfaced that Philadelphia was involved in talks to acquire the No. 1 overall pick from the Boston Celtics. Fultz is widely considered the top prospect in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Embiid, who was selected third overall in 2014, is part of an extremely young and promising nucleus in Philadelphia. That core could become even stronger, especially if the Sixers, which hold the third overall pick yet again, improve their position in this year's draft.

 

