Report: Philadelphia 76ers looking to make deal with Boston Celtics for top pick

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are discussing a trade that would send the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft from Boston to Philadelphia, ESPN.com reported, saying “one source close to the talks expressed confidence Friday that the deal would go through.”

The Vertical reports in the proposed deal the Celtics will get the Sixers' No. 3 overall pick and a future first round pick in exchange for the top pick so the Sixers can select Markelle Fultz with the top pick on Thursday night.

While the deal, if it happens, would be a major shakeup at the top of the draft, Fultz is still expected to be the first choice. Not only is he the consensus top prospect on the board, according to front offices, but Fultz’s projected ability to score from the perimeter and play off the ball makes him the best fit for the 76ers. Philadelphia could pair him with Ben Simmons, a suspect shooter, instead of duplicating point guards, just as the Celtics would have done with Fultz and Isaiah Thomas.