Once overlooked, Colorado guard Derrick White gains traction at the point

During a routine staff meeting before the 2016-17 season began, Colorado coach Tad Boyle’s assistant coaches presented an idea they’d previously only discussed among themselves. Boyle was immediately receptive, because he’d already been thinking the same thing.

It didn’t take Boyle and his staff long to figure out what so many NCAA Division I coaches—351 of them to be exact—had missed about Derrick White when he played high school and AAU basketball in his hometown of Parker, Colo. By the time Boyle got to coach White, the 6-5 wing had already played three seasons at Division II Colorado-Colorado Springs, where in his junior year he earned All-American honors after averaging a stat-sheet stretching 25.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.

White, overlooked by DI schools because of his size—somewhere in the vicinity of six feet after his senior season of high school basketball—took the only four-year scholarship offer he had. And UCCS got an unexpected bonus.

During the summer before his freshman season, White grew five inches, dramatically altering his game, and his possibilities. UCCS gave him the opportunity to develop and showcase his skills.

After his All-American season, White decided he wanted to test his long-held belief that he could ring up the same kind of statistics against the best Division I schools in the country.

Because some of his former AAU teammates played for Colorado, White visited the campus, decided it was a great fit for him, too, and bade Division II ball a fond farewell. He spent the 2015-16 season as a redshirt, learning Boyle’s system and getting stronger.

By the time White was eligible again, the Colorado coaches knew they had a multi-talented player on their hands. But how best to utilize him? After a month of preseason practice, the answer became clear.

“He had never played point guard,” Boyle said. “He’d played on the wing, because he’s a scorer; that’s kind of how he’s wired. He’s got point guard skills, but he’d never played there. So we made a decision: He’s our best player, our best ball handler, our best passer and our best decision maker. We needed to get the ball in this guy’s hands as much as possible.”

Colorado associate head coach Jean Prioleau has told this story to many NBA scouts since the game Boyle thinks was White’s unofficial proclamation he had next-level potential—a 31-point, six-rebound, five-assist game Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament.

White’s first game against the perennial Pac-12 power hadn’t gone so well. On Jan. 7 at Arizona, White managed just seven points, three boards and three assists.

What happened between those two Arizona games? White just delivered on the promise Colorado coaches saw last fall. He became a scoring point guard.

“During [preseason] practice, you’re trying to get a feel for your team,” Prioleau said. “We keep stats, a lot of stats, in our practices, and we watch film. And as a staff, we kind of threw it out there that Derrick could probably play the point.