Mock Draft 2.0: Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox climbing board, but Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball remain poised to be top picks

The NBA.com first round for the June 22 draft, based on conversations with executives and scouts:

1. Boston Celtics

Markelle Fultz | Washington | PG | 6-4 | 195

6:27 Play Fultz speaks to the media after his workout with the Lakers.

Fultz is probably the pick for anyone else if Boston swaps the pick for a veteran. If the Celtics keep control of the board, it comes with the knowledge Fultz still fits because he can play off the ball with an All-Star at the point, Isaiah Thomas. Fultz’s size at point guard, and barely 19 years old with the chance to still grow, the ability to create space to get to the rim or pull up from the perimeter, the versatility to play some shooting guard as well – he has been the consensus top pick most of 2016-17. Fultz shot 41.3 percent behind the arc, although also just 64.9 from the line.