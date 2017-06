Thirty-six international early entry NBA Draft candidates withdraw

NEW YORK, June 13, 2017 -- Thirty-six international players who had declared as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn. Two collegiate players who previously had declared as early entry candidates have withdrawn. There are 63 collegiate and 10 international prospects that remain early entry candidates.

The NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here is the list of international players who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:

PLAYER TEAM (COUNTRY*)

Ege Arar Galatasaray (Turkey)

Laurynas Beliauskas Neptunas (Lithuania)

Terrence Bieshaar Joventut (Spain)

Laurynas Birutis Vytautas (Lithuania)

Leo Cizmic Sevilla (Spain)

Berkan Durmaz Tofas (Turkey)

Martynas Echodas Siauliai (Lithuania)

Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot Levallois (France)

Aquiles Ferreira Pinheiros (Brazil)

Diego Flaccadori Trento (Italy)

Tolga Gecim Banvit (Turkey)

Yoan Granvorka Nancy (France)

Egemen Guven Karsiyaka (Turkey)

Karlis Helmanis RTU Riga (Latvia)

Aleksa Ilic Buducnost (Montenegro)

Verners Kohs GBA Sparta (Czech Republic)

Antonios Koniaris PAOK (Greece)

Arnoldas Kulboka Baunach (Germany)

Rodions Kurucs Barcelona (Spain)

Axel Louissaint Lugano (Switzerland)

Michail Lountzis Panathinaikos (Greece)

Gytis Masiulis Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Lovro Mazalin Zadar (Croatia)

Regimantas Miniotas Vytautas (Lithuania)

Kostja Mushidi Mega Leks (Serbia)

Margiris Normantas Lietuvos Rytas (Lithuania)

Elie Okobo Pau Orthez (France)

Viny Okouo Unicaja (Spain)

Ayberk Olmaz Istanbul BSB (Turkey)

Lucas Pereira Pinheiros (Brazil)

Martynas Sajus Starogard (Poland)

Borisa Simanic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Nik Slavica Cibona (Croatia)

Berk Ugurlu Fenerbahce (Turkey)

Kristupas Zemaitis Vytautas (Lithuania)

Zou Yuchen Bayi Fubang (China)

Here is the list of additional players from colleges who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:

PLAYER SCHOOL

Darin Johnson CSU-Northridge

Maverick Rowan North Carolina State

Following is a list of players from colleges who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:

PLAYER SCHOOL

Edrice Adebayo Kentucky

Jarrett Allen Texas

Ike Anigbogu UCLA

OG Anunoby Indiana

Dwayne Bacon Florida State

Lonzo Ball UCLA

Jordan Bell Oregon

James Blackmon Jr. Indiana

Antonio Blakeney LSU

Tony Bradley North Carolina

Isaiah Briscoe Kentucky

Dillon Brooks Oregon

Thomas Bryant Indiana

Clandell Cetoute Thiel College (PA)

John Collins Wake Forest

Zach Collins Gonzaga

Chance Comanche Arizona

Tyler Dorsey Oregon

PJ Dozier South Carolina

Jawun Evans Oklahoma State

Tony Farmer Lee College (TX)

De’Aaron Fox Kentucky

Markelle Fultz Washington

Harry Giles Duke

Isaac Humphries Kentucky

Tre Hunter Mt. San Jacinto College (CA)

Jonathan Isaac Florida State

Frank Jackson Duke

Josh Jackson Kansas

Justin Jackson North Carolina

Jaylen Johnson Louisville

Ted Kapita North Carolina State

Marcus Keene Central Michigan

Luke Kennard Duke

Kyle Kuzma Utah

TJ Leaf UCLA

Tyler Lydon Syracuse

Lauri Markkanen Arizona

Eric Mika BYU

Donovan Mitchell Louisville

Malik Monk Kentucky

Johnathan Motley Baylor

Austin Nichols Virginia

Semi Ojeleye SMU

Cameron Oliver Nevada

Justin Patton Creighton

L.J. Peak Georgetown

Ivan Rabb California

Xavier Rathan-Mayes Florida State

Devin Robinson Florida

Josh Robinson Austin Peay

Kobi Simmons Arizona

Dennis Smith Jr. North Carolina State

Edmond Sumner Xavier

Caleb Swanigan Purdue

Jayson Tatum Duke

Matt Taylor New Mexico State

Trevor Thompson Ohio State

Melo Trimble Maryland

Craig Victor II LSU

Antone Warren Antelope Valley CC (CA)

Nigel Williams-Goss Gonzaga

D.J. Wilson Michigan

Following is a list of international players who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:

PLAYER TEAM (COUNTRY*)

Simon Birgander Clavijo (Spain)

Luka Bozic Zagreb (Croatia)

Vlatko Cancar Mega Leks (Serbia)

Wesley Alves Da Silva Paulistano (Brazil)

George de Paula Paulistano (Brazil)

Isaiah Hartenstein Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Jonathan Jeanne Nancy (France)

Alpha Kaba Mega Leks (Serbia)

Tidjan Keita Cegep de Thetford (Canada)

Frank Ntilikina Strasbourg (France)

*Country indicates where team plays, not country of players nationality