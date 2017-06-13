Mission accomplished: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors live up to lofty expectations

Certainly at that precise time, Durant, in his mind, considered the journey to reach this point. In 2012 he was on the other side of the score, losing to LeBron in the Finals, grabbing his mother and brother immediately afterward for a group hug and cried on her shoulder. He thought he’d return multiple times with the young and talented Oklahoma City Thunder. He thought wrong. They never returned to the championship series and soon splintered.

“Experience is the best teacher in life,” said LeBron. “He felt he needed to reassess his career and come here.”

And why not? The chance to create a “super team” and win that championship was, in his mind, a no-brainer, one that had no downside.

The connection Durant forged with Curry all season long — there was never the scent of an ego play between the former MVPs — was capsulized late in Game 5 when the Warriors pulled away for good. Durant threw a lob pass that Curry grabbed and flipped into the net. Curry turned, looked at Durant and posed, as if to say, yes, this works.

“You gotta call Kevin Durant a champ now,” said Curry.

Curry felt vindicated as well; his play dipped noticeably in the final three games of the 2016 series, all losses for the Warriors, and he was burned on the pivotal play by Kyrie Irving’s Game 7 jumper.

His pride pushed him through a terrific 2017 postseason, one in which Curry never played better, and he closed out with 34 points and 10 assists in the clincher. He also turned playful in the final minutes, shaking Irving off the dribble and dropping a 30-footer, just because he could.

What made the Warriors unique among “super teams” is their depth; this wasn’t a one- or two-man sled pull. For example: Iguodala’s role slipped somewhat since he won Finals MVP two years ago. But notice that he was on the floor whenever it counted; Kerr and his teammates have that much faith in him. He played the entire fourth quarter, scored seven of his 20 points (his most in the playoffs in almost two years) and made all the right plays and decisions.

Green grabbed 12 rebounds. Thompson, charged with the task of guarding Irving, supplied the necessary defense once again. Patrick McCaw, Shaun Livingston, David West... the Warriors reached down their roster and found solutions. The Warriors never trailed in the last 2 1/2 quarters and the series and while the Cavs trailed by only five entering the fourth, Durant and Curry made sure to keep suspense from seeping into the outcome.

All season, and into the playoffs and Finals, the Warriors showed what happens when a solid-shooting team is able to spread the floor while moving the ball and rolling up the points. That, and playing good enough defense to run laps on the rest of the league. Their stars refused to fall into what Pat Riley called “the disease of me” and shared the wealth.

“I mean, come on, you’ve got a bunch of guys who can shoot and pass and dribble and they’re unselfish. There was never any question in my minds that this was going to work,” said Kerr. “This was the culmination of a year in which they grew together, learned each other’s games and got better and better.”

The Warriors’ stellar postseason was interrupted by Kerr’s health issue yet never suffered along with the coach. Mike Brown filled in without a hitch; when Kerr returned, all seemed normal. But given the physical discomfort and uncertainty he endured, this victory struck a cord with Kerr, perhaps more than the five titles he won as a player and his previous title as a coach.

“Tonight was a little different, just based on the things I’ve had to go through time,” he conceded.

LeBron is now 3-5 in NBA Finals, which stands as the counterargument to any debate that favors him over Michael Jordan, a spotless 6-0 in June. Not all five losses can be pinned on LeBron, however; getting the Cavs this far in 2007 and 2015 were impressive feats because of his high level of importance those years. And Monday he played all but one minute, with 41 points, 13 rebounds and two assists shy of yet another Finals triple double.

Also: A case could be made that LeBron was the best player on the floor in all three series against the Warriors and should own three Finals MVPs instead of one.

“This is my eighth trip and I’ve had some pretty good ones in my day,” he said. “If you feel you put in the work and left it all on the floor, then you can always push forward and not look backward.”

Not only did the Warriors win a title, they fired a warning shot to the rest of the NBA. Their legacy has longer legs than a supermodel, given that their core players are all under 30. Curry, Durant, Draymond and Klay are still in their prime. Should they remain healthy, which can never be taken for granted, this title-winning could be habit-forming and get streaky in a hurry.

In order for someone to square up with Golden State, they must bring a super team themselves. Here’s a hint: There aren’t any at the moment. None of the current contenders are expected to see seismic upgrades this summer unless free agent Chris Paul joins the Spurs, who did give the Warriors a scare in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals before Kawhi Leonard pulled up lame. However, Paul will likely re-up with the Clippers and cash in with the new “supermax” contract, since he pushed for it in the most recent labor agreement. Even if pigs fly and he does leave LA for the Spurs, who’s their third wheel? LaMarcus Aldridge?

And unless Russell Westbrook and Paul George hook up with LA’s other team, there won’t be a super team to challenge the Warriors in 2019, either.

“They’re going to be around for a while,” said LeBron. “Pretty much all their guys are in their 20s and showing no signs of slowing down. So there’s going to be a lot of teams trying to figure out ways to put personnel together to try and match that... because they’re built to last for a few years.”

The new labor agreement was designed to financially incentivize stars to stay put, making it increasingly likely that we’ll never see a stacked team like the Warriors unless a team drafts and develops three stars. That formula takes time and luck, though. For example: Philadelphia is still working on it. Minnesota, too. Neither made the playoffs this year.

Essentially: How many true game-changers are in the NBA? About a half-dozen? Maybe eight? In a league with 30 teams? Whatever the number, it’s small and the Warriors have two in Durant and Curry, plus two solid All-stars in Green and Thompson. The rest of the league must compete with that.

“We’re obviously just getting started,” said Curry. “This is something we want to continue to do.”

A powerfully-built team lived up to the lofty expectations and refused to fold. In that sense, the Warriors kept all threats, and suspense, a safe distance away.

Where the Warriors rank with the all-time great teams is debatable. Where they rate today is undeniable. That question, along with the Cavs, was put to rest quickly, efficiently and emphatically in a championship series that left no doubt.

Veteran NBA writer Shaun Powell has worked for newspapers and other publications for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.