Wesley Iwundu shaped his game off of his defensive foundation

Playing defense is an aspect of basketball that doesn’t necessarily come easily. And it definitely doesn’t come naturally. It’s not glamorous or fun, not like scoring baskets. It takes effort and dedication. Generally speaking, coaches have to extract defense from players who would much rather be dunking or launching 3-pointers.

Generally speaking. But every now and then, an anomaly like former Kansas State star Wesley Iwundu takes up the game, sizes up his natural physical gifts, talents and inclinations, and decides he’s going to establish a different calling card than everybody else. Anybody can shoot jumpers. Not everyone can be a defensive stopper.

If Iwundu—and his name has been rising up certain mock NBA Draft boards since he began working out for teams—finds his way onto a roster next year, it’s because he’s got a built-in role and the tools to perform it well, with his size (nearly 6-foot-7 in shoes), wingspan (an impressive 7-1) and athleticism.

Just as important, Iwundu has the want to.

For all those teams looking for an antidote for a big guard like Klay Thompson wreaking havoc and raining in 3-pointers from impossible angles and distances, Iwundu could be that guy.

“That’s why the NBA guys like him,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “He’s got the length, the vertical leap, the size. His first couple of years here, before he became an offensive player too, he just wanted to be on the court. His whole focus was rebounding and guarding people.

“And over the years, he’s become a versatile guy that can guard a lot of positions by using his length, using his athletic ability. In the NBA, it’s so important now with all the switching and all the action going on to have players who can guard multiple positions. Wesley can do that.”

Iwundu’s proclivity for defense developed organically. As a junior in high school, he was a 5-11 point guard. As a senior, he was a gangly 6-6 wing looking for a place to fit in. He soon discovered how to put his long limbs to good use.

“My mindset of playing defense goes all the way back to my high school and AAU days,” said Iwundu, a native of Houston. “I played on the same AAU team with the Harrison twins [of eventual University of Kentucky fame]. When it came time for offense and scoring the ball, the ball wasn’t in my hands a lot. So my mindset was to showcase my ability on the defensive end. I wanted to guard the best backcourt player on the other team. And that mindset carried over into college.”

Given Weber’s lineage—he served 19 years as an assistant for defensive guru Gene Keady at Western Kentucky and Purdue—it’s easy to see why Iwundu was a priority recruit. And though Iwundu wasn’t the best shooter in the world, in addition to his defensive prowess, he was also intelligent, a good rebounder and able to handle a few minutes at point guard. Many times, Weber used Iwundu in a Draymond Green, point forward role and ran offense through him.