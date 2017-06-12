In new Kevin Durant era, Golden State Warriors stick to tried-and-true formula from their past

"Oh, God," said Monte Cristo, "your vengeance may sometimes be slow in coming, but I think that then it is all the more complete."

--The Count of Monte Cristo, 1844

The phone call was from Steve Kerr and Bob Myers, and that got Zaza Pachulia’s attention.

“That tells you, already, something, that they’re serious,” Pachulia recalled Sunday. “Steve was very open. He said I was their first option. That gives you trust, that gives you confidence, and belief, right? I don’t think you can succeed if you’re not doing things right. And throughout the years, they’ve been proving that. That phone call meant a lot, even though I had a couple of other options.”

All the attention last July was on the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit, and ultimate signing of Kevin Durant, and rightly so. But the Warriors have created this oasis, this tribute to basketball played with Joie de vivre, by making everyone associated with the operation feel that they’re part of it, and an integral part at that. The physical therapists, the ushers, the DJ (D-Sharp) who spins the pregame vinyl at Oracle -- and Pachulia, who’d enjoyed a solid if unspectacular career for 12 years for four teams before the Warriors came calling last summer.

They needed a center to replace Andrew Bogut, who’d been an important part of the championship team in 2015 and the 73-win team in 2016. Even as the Warriors have rained 3-pointers on the world, and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have changed the geography and geometry of the basketball court, Golden State still needed a guy who could set screens, grab rebounds and defend the post. It was a job that still mattered.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr knew Zaza Pachulia could have an impact on his squad.

A win from re-establishing themselves as the gold standard of the NBA, Pachulia -- and forward David West, and assistant coach Mike Brown, and so many others -- know that they matter as much as the franchise’s stars. It’s what Kerr has insisted upon since he took over as coach, and it remains the logical extension of a franchise built not only around Curry -- a competitor, someone who wants desperately to win, but one who still makes time for the Jones BBQ and Foot Massage pregame dance with the team’s security detail -- but also by Myers, the GM, and Kerr, all close friends who bring a certain humanity to their respective gigs.

That’s been clear as the team waited patiently for Kerr to return to the bench after suffering another physical setback related to the botched back surgery he had two years, which has often left him racked in pain. Yes, they never lost a game while Brown piloted the team. But it’s a testament to Kerr that there was no substitute teacher backsliding while he was away.

“Over the years, you learn about each other,” Myers said just before Kerr came back in Game 2. “You build relationships. If you don’t have that, and you’re operating in isolation, then making decisions is a lot harder. It’s like how we all make decisions with friends, family members, spouses. There’s equity in the relationship. You factor all that in. You allow them the respect to make that decision. Although it looks like it’s going to be made in a singular moment, these things and these processes take years to build.”

But beating the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight and finishing these Finals is crucial for these Warriors, the way it was necessary for the San Antonio Spurs’ soul to redeem themselves against the Miami Heat in The 2014 Finals after blowing a 3-2 lead to the Heat in 2016. Golden State has done so much in Kerr’s three seasons, but losing that 3-1 Finals lead over Cleveland last year was a deep, deep cut, the culmination of an unfortunate series of events that gave LeBron James a chance to catch his breath and get his second wind.

That the Warriors were comfortable enough in their own skin, coming off a 73-win regular season, to be able to approach Durant as a group in the Hamptons last July and ask for his help was a big reason Durant ultimately decided to go to the Bay.

“It’s understanding where you are. It’s being confident enough to be able to say, we can use this,” Green said of Durant. “And not too cocky to say, ‘nah, we’re good.’ Most people, your ego’s going to say, nah, we’re good. We won a championship. Lost in Game 7, 3-1 lead. We’re good. But the reality of it is, yeah, we may have been good. But if we get KD, we’re really good.”

These Finals, rightly or wrongly, are less about the defending champs than they are a referendum on the NBA’s latest superteam, and on Durant’s decision to join it -- the same group that defeated him in the Western Conference finals last year, when he was on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There have been gallons of ink spilled and years of carpal tunnel syndrome that will come from all the clickbait generated by KD’s decision. Yet his team is 30-2 in its last 32 games, and was one loss from becoming the first team in NBA history to go undefeated in the playoffs. If Durant seems a little cautious about letting his emotions bubble to the surface, it’s understandable. There’s a lot running through his head. But he’s the odds-on favorite to be Finals MVP, which will give him the ultimate retort to the boos and insults.

“It’s a lot, it’s joy, to not wanting to be satisfied with where we are right now,” Durant said last week. “It’s kind of weird. Because I want to enjoy every single moment, but I don’t want to enjoy it too much where I’m taking myself out of the game plan, and the focus level I have to be at in order to compete in every game as best you can.”

There were fits and starts -- recall Thompson saying “I’m not sacrificing (bleep) because my game isn’t changing” soon after Durant’s signing. But, ultimately, he did. They all did.

Green averaged 10.1 shots per game in 2015-16. His presence as a playmaker and pressure release at the top of the key was an integral part of the Warriors’ offense. And, he’s an NBA player. Every NBA player thinks they need more shots.

Yet Green said publicly -- and early, before the Warriors really knew how everything would work this season -- that he’d sacrifice shots and concentrate almost exclusively on defense. Did he do that to be a good teammate, or to announce to the world his candidacy for Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year? Probably a little bit of both. But he did it, dropping to 8.6 shots this season. The symbolism was as important as the actual reduction.

“There’s only such and such shots to go around,” Green said. “Do we want Steph taking less shots? Probably not; he hits a lot of them. Do we want Klay taking less shots? Probably not; he hits a lot of them. Do we want to get Kevin Durant a lot of shots? Probably; that’s why he’s here. He can go get a bucket anytime and anyway, and we need that. So, who’s next up on the shot list? Me. I also hit less than all three of them.”

But Curry and Thompson had to make room for Durant, too -- figuratively if not literally. You know what you don’t hear anymore when people talk about the Warriors? You don’t hear “Splash Brothers” -- the cool nickname for the Curry-Thompson backcourt, whose arrival as starters together beginning in 2012 began the seismic change in the NBA landscape.

Curry and Thompson were the catalysts, the ridiculously prodigious accelerants that made the Warriors go. But when Durant arrived, they had to sacrifice some of that acclaim -- not that either is tripping off of getting public and media attention.

“Klay cares what his dog thinks,” Green said, “and Steph cares what his family thinks.”