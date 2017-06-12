2017 NBA Finals
Game 5: 24 Second Thoughts

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Jun 13, 2017 12:36 AM ET

Kevin Durant slams home a basket en route to winning his first NBA title.

OAKLAND -- Twenty-four thoughts from Game 5 of The Finals in which the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter and capture their second title in three years.

24 — Sitting here thinking about last year when the Cavaliers were down 3-1, remembering that LeBron’s magic travels. 

These two know a little something about playing in big games …

IT'S GAME DAY! The Dubs look to defend home court. #NBAFinals #StrengthInNumbers

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on

These guys, too!

23 — Both coaches used the phrase “appropriate fear” during their respective pregame remarks to the assembled media. #PopsWords … I don’t see any fear, appropriate or otherwise, on these faces …

 

22  — Move over Dwyane Wade, Diddy’s got you beat! #NBAStyle #WardrobeWars

Vince Carter & @diddy here early for Game 5 of the #NBAFinals on ABC!

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

21 — It’s not really a party until this dude shows up. #SNOOPDOGG 

Or until Spice Adams gives you his keys to the game …

20 — Everybody else has broken a good sweat but where’s Steph? 

 

19 — Totally different eras on the court in terms of style of play and the way the game is officiated. But great point.

18 — Cavs up 37-33 to end the first quarter. Take that for data, John Schuhmann …

17 — It’s amazing after 14 seasons that he’s still playing at a different speed than everyone else on the floor. 

 

 

 

16 — Kevin Durant is cooking all of a sudden, giving it to the Cavs from distance. Kevin Love and LeBron on the wrong end of that wicked right hand.

 

 

15 — From down by as many as eight points early, the Warriors go wild (21-2 run) from deep and led 60-45 when David West turns it up even more. He tosses Kyrie and gets a technical, and then gets tangled up with Tristan Thompson in the shoving match afterwards.

 

Kiss Cam!

 

 

 Techs on West, Thompson and … wait for it, J.R. Smith.

 

 

14 — Wild first half finish. Cavs don’t go away, thanks to big shots from LeBron, Kyrie and two deep ones from J.R. Smith. The Warriors' lead is trimmed from 17 to 71-60 at intermission. The Finals MVP from 2015, Andre Iguodala, was outstanding on both ends. The second half is going to be bonkers.

 

 

 

 

13 — The Warriors came out to play in that second quarter and turned this game around. You know what they are capable of, but that was crazy even for a team with as much firepower as they possess. Curious to see who keeps it going and who else heats up in the second half.

 

@andre gets WAY above the rim! #NBAFinals

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

12 — Maybe it’s Klay …

11 — As long as he’s breathing, that James fella, there is hope for the Cavaliers …

 

10 — This is priceless!

 

9 — Give it up to him, the guy has a beautiful basketball mind!

 

 

 

 

Another milestone for @KingJames 👑. #NBAFinals

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

 

 

Congrats to @kingjames of the @cavs for moving up the #NBAFinals Rebounds list!

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

8 — KD is hunting his first title the way you’d expect an all-time superstar to go after his first title. He’s ballin’ out, going at LeBron and whoever else the Cavaliers put in front of him. 

7 — The Closer!

6 — Iggy with the critical work yet again in The Finals. Did work with 20 points off the bench.

5 — It’s his night, his series,his time … ?

 

4 -- Don't sleep on the work Klay put defensively on Kyrie, tonight.

3 -- Steph Curry with the dagger three late in front of Kyrie -- wow.

2 — Payback for losing their grip on that 3-1 lead last year. Wasn’t going to happen this time around, not with KD in the fold to finish the Cavaliers off.

- KD is the real MVP.

