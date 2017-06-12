Game 5: 24 Second Thoughts

19 — Totally different eras on the court in terms of style of play and the way the game is officiated. But great point.

Based on how today's game is officiated u believe Bad Boys or Bulls could beat either team? Everyone would foul out #NBAFinals#CavsWarriors — J. Michael (@JMichaelCSN) June 13, 2017

18 — Cavs up 37-33 to end the first quarter. Take that for data, John Schuhmann …

Whoever wins the 1st quarter has won every game so far. #NBAFinals — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) June 13, 2017

17 — It’s amazing after 14 seasons that he’s still playing at a different speed than everyone else on the floor.

LeBron is in beast mode. Playing like someone who has been here seven straight years. Everybody else better catch up. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017

16 — Kevin Durant is cooking all of a sudden, giving it to the Cavs from distance. Kevin Love and LeBron on the wrong end of that wicked right hand.

KD heating up in here. Back-to-back deep ones in the faces of Love and LeBron. Once again it's on! #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017

15 — From down by as many as eight points early, the Warriors go wild (21-2 run) from deep and led 60-45 when David West turns it up even more. He tosses Kyrie and gets a technical, and then gets tangled up with Tristan Thompson in the shoving match afterwards.

Kiss Cam!

Techs on West, Thompson and … wait for it, J.R. Smith.

Warriors can go from a flicker to a flame in no time. Cavs gotta be careful right now in these final minutes before halftime. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017

14 — Wild first half finish. Cavs don’t go away, thanks to big shots from LeBron, Kyrie and two deep ones from J.R. Smith. The Warriors' lead is trimmed from 17 to 71-60 at intermission. The Finals MVP from 2015, Andre Iguodala, was outstanding on both ends. The second half is going to be bonkers.

#NBAFinals Al descanso: Golden State al frente por 71-60 ante Cleveland. Kevin Durant 21 puntos, Stephen Curry 20. pic.twitter.com/iTfvBdB1pF — Everybody Up ! (@CrisLopezNBA) June 13, 2017

13 — The Warriors came out to play in that second quarter and turned this game around. You know what they are capable of, but that was crazy even for a team with as much firepower as they possess. Curious to see who keeps it going and who else heats up in the second half.

Warriors scored on 14 of their last 15 possessions of the half. 13 straight before Curry missed step-back on Irving. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 13, 2017

@andre gets WAY above the rim! #NBAFinals A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

12 — Maybe it’s Klay …

11 — As long as he’s breathing, that James fella, there is hope for the Cavaliers …

10 — This is priceless!

9 — Give it up to him, the guy has a beautiful basketball mind!

We can have that 🐐debate for eternity. But no one can deny LeBron's brilliance on the court. Guy always makes the smart play. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017

LeBron needs at least three more assists tonight to maintain an average of a triple-double in the #NBAFinalshttps://t.co/NSh91PWj5Zpic.twitter.com/ZnBdYdEKpx — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) June 13, 2017

Another milestone for @KingJames 👑. #NBAFinals A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Some refuse to be intellectually honest re LBJ. Seek flaws. https://t.co/GsiKKcs4BP — Vince Cellini (@Vince_Cellini) June 13, 2017