Game 5: 24 Second Thoughts

OAKLAND -- Twenty-four thoughts from Game 5 of The Finals in which the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter and capture their second title in three years.
24 — Sitting here thinking about last year when the Cavaliers were down 3-1, remembering that LeBron’s magic travels.
👑 @KingJames is averaging a triple-double in this year’s #NBAFinals with 31.8 points, 11.8 rebounds & 10.5 assists.#DefendTheLandpic.twitter.com/CA1ZkJF1CE— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 12, 2017
These two know a little something about playing in big games …
These guys, too!
23 — Both coaches used the phrase “appropriate fear” during their respective pregame remarks to the assembled media. #PopsWords … I don’t see any fear, appropriate or otherwise, on these faces …
Led by LeBron, the @Cavs begin to arrive for Game 5 of the #NBAFinals on ABC. pic.twitter.com/WkhX7jIpLH— NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2017
Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & Klay Thompson of the @warriors arrive for #NBAFinals Game 5 on ABC! #DubNationpic.twitter.com/zUkccYkidF— NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2017
22 — Move over Dwyane Wade, Diddy’s got you beat! #NBAStyle #WardrobeWars
21 — It’s not really a party until this dude shows up. #SNOOPDOGG
A special guest joins the #NBAonABC crew... @SnoopDogg! #NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/BbS3dNgIbQ— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
Or until Spice Adams gives you his keys to the game …
#CreamBiggums Keys to the Game!! #NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/nvDqMeBjdc— ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) June 13, 2017
20 — Everybody else has broken a good sweat but where’s Steph?
Warriors are paging Steph Curry. Game 5 o the #NBAFinals has already started.— Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017
Page answered. Two quick buckets for Steph. #NBAFinals— Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017
.@StephenCurry30 getting crafty! (ABC) #NBAFinals#StrengthInNumbers#DubNationpic.twitter.com/rzKfA5uqiZ— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 13, 2017
19 — Totally different eras on the court in terms of style of play and the way the game is officiated. But great point.
Based on how today's game is officiated u believe Bad Boys or Bulls could beat either team? Everyone would foul out #NBAFinals#CavsWarriors— J. Michael (@JMichaelCSN) June 13, 2017
18 — Cavs up 37-33 to end the first quarter. Take that for data, John Schuhmann …
Whoever wins the 1st quarter has won every game so far. #NBAFinals— Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) June 13, 2017
17 — It’s amazing after 14 seasons that he’s still playing at a different speed than everyone else on the floor.
Your nightly LeBron James #NBAFinals dunk! pic.twitter.com/ZXDCpaNSIi— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
LeBron is in beast mode. Playing like someone who has been here seven straight years. Everybody else better catch up. #NBAFinals— Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017
I called that survival mode @SekouSmithNBA ! https://t.co/CpdndrOyRJ— Dave Miller (@coachdavemiller) June 13, 2017
16 — Kevin Durant is cooking all of a sudden, giving it to the Cavs from distance. Kevin Love and LeBron on the wrong end of that wicked right hand.
KD heating up in here. Back-to-back deep ones in the faces of Love and LeBron. Once again it's on! #NBAFinals— Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017
15 — From down by as many as eight points early, the Warriors go wild (21-2 run) from deep and led 60-45 when David West turns it up even more. He tosses Kyrie and gets a technical, and then gets tangled up with Tristan Thompson in the shoving match afterwards.
Kiss Cam!
Love & Basketball 😅 #NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/ZVBl0kLKDc— Don Baloncesto (@DonBaloncesto) June 13, 2017
Techs on West, Thompson and … wait for it, J.R. Smith.
Warriors can go from a flicker to a flame in no time. Cavs gotta be careful right now in these final minutes before halftime. #NBAFinals— Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017
14 — Wild first half finish. Cavs don’t go away, thanks to big shots from LeBron, Kyrie and two deep ones from J.R. Smith. The Warriors' lead is trimmed from 17 to 71-60 at intermission. The Finals MVP from 2015, Andre Iguodala, was outstanding on both ends. The second half is going to be bonkers.
#NBAFinals Al descanso: Golden State al frente por 71-60 ante Cleveland. Kevin Durant 21 puntos, Stephen Curry 20. pic.twitter.com/iTfvBdB1pF— Everybody Up ! (@CrisLopezNBA) June 13, 2017
JR SMITH. PARKING LOT. #NBAFinals— Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) June 13, 2017
(via: @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/Jlv4XggFev
Dubs bringing their dunking shoes tonight. 🏀👟 #NBAFinals#StrengthInNumbers#DubNationpic.twitter.com/sUiF47iAVB— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 13, 2017
13 — The Warriors came out to play in that second quarter and turned this game around. You know what they are capable of, but that was crazy even for a team with as much firepower as they possess. Curious to see who keeps it going and who else heats up in the second half.
Warriors scored on 14 of their last 15 possessions of the half. 13 straight before Curry missed step-back on Irving.— John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 13, 2017
12 — Maybe it’s Klay …
🔥 Klay Thompson heating up to start Q3! #NBAFinals#NBAAllNighterpic.twitter.com/EOunQhuevp— NBA UK (@NBAUK) June 13, 2017
11 — As long as he’s breathing, that James fella, there is hope for the Cavaliers …
8-point game#NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/KVzTmjnJtY— NBA.com (@NBAcom) June 13, 2017
Swish is 4/4 from beyond the arc. 🔥🔥🔥🔥#NBAFinals || #DefendTheLandpic.twitter.com/gZG336iZIS— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 13, 2017
10 — This is priceless!
#NBAFinals#CLEvsGSW RT @arthurpuu: Love and Basketball: NBA Edition pic.twitter.com/PU2fenUCxI— Eddie Kane Jr (@DeposterChild) June 13, 2017
9 — Give it up to him, the guy has a beautiful basketball mind!
We can have that 🐐debate for eternity. But no one can deny LeBron's brilliance on the court. Guy always makes the smart play. #NBAFinals— Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017
LeBron needs at least three more assists tonight to maintain an average of a triple-double in the #NBAFinalshttps://t.co/NSh91PWj5Zpic.twitter.com/ZnBdYdEKpx— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) June 13, 2017
Some refuse to be intellectually honest re LBJ. Seek flaws. https://t.co/GsiKKcs4BP— Vince Cellini (@Vince_Cellini) June 13, 2017
8 — KD is hunting his first title the way you’d expect an all-time superstar to go after his first title. He’s ballin’ out, going at LeBron and whoever else the Cavaliers put in front of him.
Kevin Durant joins MJ & Shaq as the only players to score at least 25 PTS in each of their 1st 10 #NBAFinals games. pic.twitter.com/VmyliGRF0Q— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 13, 2017
7 — The Closer!
Clutch bucket after clutch bucket.— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
Durant stretches the @warriors lead back up to 8! He's got 33. #NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/bSI6vz5bl5
KD's game has matured beautifully since Seattle (yes, I'm old). Still an out-of-this-world offensive weapon but so much more. #NBAFinals— Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 13, 2017
6 — Iggy with the critical work yet again in The Finals. Did work with 20 points off the bench.
2015 #NBAFinals MVP Andre Iguodala has 18 points off the bench! @warriors lead @cavs 112-102 in Game 5. #NBAonABCpic.twitter.com/PikXMDsH1G— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
5 — It’s his night, his series,his time … ?
This game is nuts! #NBAFinals#GoldenStatepic.twitter.com/WQAo3LR1ul— Scott Stabbert (@ScottDoesRadio) June 13, 2017
4 -- Don't sleep on the work Klay put defensively on Kyrie, tonight.
3 -- Steph Curry with the dagger three late in front of Kyrie -- wow.
2 — Payback for losing their grip on that 3-1 lead last year. Wasn’t going to happen this time around, not with KD in the fold to finish the Cavaliers off.
1 - KD is the real MVP.
Call him what you want, but Kevin Durant is now known as the 2017 #NBAFinals MVP pic.twitter.com/Imd9n5JjZC— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 13, 2017
