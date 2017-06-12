The Finals Stat: Game 5 -- Curry proves to be difference maker

The stat

245 -- Points by which the Warriors outscored their opponents with Stephen Curry on the floor in the 2017 playoffs.

The context

That is the best raw postseason plus-minus in the *21 years since the stat has been tracked. Prior to this season, the highest mark belonged to Kobe Bryant, who was a plus-213 in the 2001 playoffs. Draymond Green (plus-226) also surpassed Bryant's mark.

Plus-minus goes back to the 1996-97 season, when the league started tracking play-by-play data and could separate stats for when a player is on or off the floor.

Thanks to their Game 4 loss on Friday, the Warriors' point differential of plus-13.5 points per game fell short of the all-time record (plus-14.5 by the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks). But Curry's plus-minus is a display of their postseason dominance.

It's also a display of how important Curry is to the champs, even if he's not the leading scorer. The attention he draws on offense makes things easier on every one of his teammates. He averaged 9.4 assists in The Finals and assisted Durant on 20 of his 60 baskets in the series.

Curry also had the best raw plus-minus (plus-1,015) in the regular season by a margin of almost 200. The Warriors were 15.5 points per 100 possessions better offensively with Curry on the floor (when they scored 118.1 per 100) than they were with him on the bench (102.4). That was the biggest on-off-court OffRtg differential among players who logged at least 1,000 minutes.