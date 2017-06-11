Film Study: Cleveland Cavaliers get Golden State Warriors' defense moving

OAKLAND – The Golden State Warriors are no longer undefeated in the 2017 postseason. And after the Cleveland Cavaliers' 3-point onslaught in Game 4 of The Finals, the Warriors have another 3-1 series lead a good deal of pressure to close things out in Game 5 on Monday (9 p.m. ET, ABC).

The Warriors are home, will have Draymond Green in Game 5 this year, and have history on their side. No team in NBA history (in any round) has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

But things are trending in the right direction for Cleveland, particularly on their end of the floor. After effectively shooting 41 percent and scoring about 90 points per 100 possessions in Game 1, the Cavs' effective field goal percentage and efficiency have both increased each game.

Maybe Game 4 was as good as it gets against a defensive team as good as the Warriors. Golden State wasn't as sharp defensively as they had been in previous games, Kyrie Irving hit several ridiculous shots, J.R. Smith threw one in from 30 feet and LeBron James threw an alley-oop to himself off the glass.

Also, even though they registered fewer offensive rebounds in Game 4 (11) than they averaged in Games 1-3 (11.7), they converted those offensive boards (and a few loose-ball fouls) into 21 second-chance points, almost as many as they totaled in Games 1-3 combined (23). Some of that is better work from Tristan Thompson (who took advantage of switches onto the Warriors' guards), and some of it is just the way the ball bounces.

But the Cavs have also found some things that work within their initial offense. Though they made almost as many uncontested 3s in Game 4 (17-for-31) as they did in Games 1-3 combined (20-for-76), Friday's performance wasn't just about makes and misses.

Volume is important. After taking 60 total 3s in Games 1 and 2, the Cavs attempted 89 in Games 3 and 4. This season, the Cavs have been better offensively the more 3s they've attempted. After the two games in Cleveland, they're 12-4 when they've taken at least 40 shots from beyond the arc.

More on Cavs' improving offense...

60 3PA in Games 1-2.

89 3PA in Games 3-4.



Getting good looks from the perimeter starts with getting multiple Golden State defenders to move. The Warriors are primarily looking to make the Cavs play one-on-one and stay at home on Cleveland's shooters. One big reason they switch screens is that so the other three defenders don't have to get involved in the action and can keep passing lanes closed off.

When Draymond Green is playing center, the Warriors can switch every screen. But when Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee or David West is playing center, those guys are looking to hedge and recover back to their man after he sets a screen. That creates openings for the Cavs. And if they move the ball, they'll get the other defenders moving and eventually find an open shot, often from beyond the arc.

In Game 4 on Friday, Cleveland scored 27 points on the 16 possessions in which Pachulia (9 on 6), McGee (10 on 5) or West (8 on 5) defended a ball screen.

Pick and JaVale

Richard Jefferson set less than three ball screens per game in the regular season and just 20 in his nine games through the first three rounds of the playoffs. But Jefferson has set 24 ball screens so far in The Finals, in part because McGee has been defending him in second-unit matchups.

On McGee's second defensive possession of Game 4, Jefferson set a sideline screen for Irving...