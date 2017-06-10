Game 4: 24 Second Thoughts



CLEVELAND -- Twenty-four thoughts from Game 4 of The Finals in which the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA Finals record 24 3-pointers made in their 137-116 rout of the Warriors. The Warriors will have another chance to close out the series at home in Game 5 on Monday.

24 — Game faces on. Win or go home time for the champs …

And we know who is not a believer in #BelieveLand!

Chuck used his first ever graphic for his 🔑's to a Cleveland victory in Game 4... A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

23 — We need walk-in music for The Finals, a soundtrack for each guy to enter the arena. They’ve already got the strut down and the wardrobe choices always stir up a good debate or two.

Look good. Feel good. Play good. #NBAFinals Game 4 #Cavshion 💂🏾 A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

The @warriors arrive for Game 4 of the 2017 #NBAFinals on ABC! A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

22 — Nothing big on the line tonight KD … just a chance at history (16-0), the opportunity to erase the stigma of not having a championship on your resume and space at the big table in the annals of league history. Other than that, it’s just another basketball game.

Kevin Durant hits the floor to warm up for tonight's #NBAFinals action on ABC! A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

21 — DWade with the throwback sweatsuit for Game 4. Words cannot express my appreciation for this look … and yes, my Uncle Ray Ray would like his sweat suit back!

20 — Cavaliers holding the Warriors to just 13 points with 5:27 to play in the first isn’t a stunner. Not when they play with the energy they started this game with.

Cavs playing with survive for Game 5 energy early on. JR Smith feeling it. Crowd is crazy. Just the way you want it. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 10, 2017

Well Khloe is watching it might be the inspiration he needs 😉 #LoveWinshttps://t.co/QuArthjEcE — Drew (@DreewPaolo) June 10, 2017

19 — Milestone alert for LeBron, passing MJ for third on The Finals points scored list. #noshameinhisgame

LeBron James moves past Michael Jordan for 3rd on the #NBAFinals all-time scoring list! A post shared by @nbatv on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

With this bucket, LeBron James has passed Michael Jordan for the third most PTS in #NBAFinals history.@cavs lead 14-5 early in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/FoYcUWPmme — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2017

18 — Never seen a first quarter of The Finals like this … 49-33 Cavs after the first.

I did say before the game there's drama left in this series 😂 https://t.co/agU2fxlj9P — Trent (@TrentKyle) June 10, 2017

Cavaliers have scored more points in the first quarter than any team, ever, in any quarter of an NBA Finals game. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 10, 2017

17 — There’s a time and a place for everything. The Finals is not the time for us to discuss the men with the whistles. They need to be a non-factor. But so far, they’ve been in the middle of the mix on seemingly every other possession. #notgood

No one wants to spend time talking about the officials by name after this game. NO ONE! There's too much at stake for that. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 10, 2017

16 — LeBron and Kyrie are in that crazy space right now. JR, too. Getting buckets. Cavs up 69-49 with 5:38 to play before halftime and itching for a return trip to Oracle Arena for Game 5.

15 — Cavaliers have scored most points in the first half or any half in Finals history with their 86-68 lead, passing the 1985 Celtics (79 first half) and 1982 Sixers (81 any half). Just plain crazy the shotmaking that went on for the Cavaliers.

Oh, how the game has changed in just a decade …

Cavs FINAL point totals during 2007 NBA Finals:

76, 92, 72, 82



Cavs 1st HALF point total tonight:

86 pic.twitter.com/EH5HGA9o2L — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 10, 2017

14 — Couldn’t have have asked for a better first half! #BlackPantherMovie

NBA Finals x Black Panther movie trailerhttps://t.co/MLlG3Kbmpm — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) June 10, 2017

.@cavs lead @warriors at halftime, 86-68.



The 154 combined 1st half PTS are the most combined PTS by both teams for a #NBAFinals half. pic.twitter.com/2YTQBvhCTe — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 10, 2017

13 — Kyrie’s first half was #flame

Live look at Kyrie Irving walking to the locker room.... what a first half from Uncle Drew! #DefendTheLand#NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/4aFOpYGMJ9 — Switch The Coverage (@SwitchCoverage) June 10, 2017

12 — You don’t have to worry about catching the dog. You got to worry about the dog catching you!

Score 86 points in the first half of #NBAFinals and you're still not safe. #SMH#notyourdaddysnba — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 10, 2017

11 — It’s getting preposterous out here. Just straight up preposterous!

LeBron really did this in an #NBAFinals game. pic.twitter.com/kjqSOsU9CB — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) June 10, 2017

Guys, LeBron just threw an alley oop to himself in the NBA Finals and ABC still hasn't shown a replay because no one is that surprised. — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 10, 2017

YOU'RE NOT SUPPOSED TO BE ABLE TO DO THIS IN THE NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/MMFrcgJiFq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 10, 2017

10 — Yes, things are getting a little heated out here Manu!

These NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/SieV3nz4tY — Lucas Ramirez (@CoachRamirezAZ) June 10, 2017

That elimination game intensity 👀 A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

9 — This guy is catching it from every corner of the building tonight, which is just the way he likes it.

And you better buckle up, because KD is a hoops zombie. He won’t go away!

8 — Who joins KD in the chase in the 4th? Steph or Klay?

Lost in all this drama is Steph Curry's tough shooting/scoring night (10 points to go with 10 assists late in the 3rd) #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 10, 2017

7 — Perhaps Ty Lue was correct to try and fight fire with fire against the Warriors … for at least one night?

6 — I’m still trying to figure out what happened this one …

"The floor is lava unless you have the ball" #NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/e3MJirTq76 — NBA Finals Polls (@NBAFinalsPolls) June 10, 2017

5 — I know you are not trying to get swept when you are willing to knock your own teammate out cold to steal a pass. Salute the effort LeBron James. 31-10-10 (and counting) triple-double with 4:36 to play. #stillmycrown

LeBron with a monstrous performance. Almost took out one of his own, JR Smith, trying to intercept a length of the court pass. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 10, 2017

4 — I’m prepared to table all discussions about the greatest whatever of all time, player, team, playoff run, etc., now that we know we’ll get at leas five games. But LeBron just keeps on chugging on these milestones.

3 — A record 24 made 3-pointers from the Cavaliers to seal Game 4 win … that’s a record you’d expect from the Warriors, no?

2 — JR Smith says he was hacked when the “Cavs in 7” tweet popped up after Game 3. He doesn’t seem to mind now …

PA announcer asks J.R. Smith what will it take to force a Game 6: "Aint nothing we ain't did before," Smith says. #NBAFinals — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 10, 2017

1 — Put the brooms away. Still some fight left in the champs.

Give the Cavs credit, they've whipped the Warriors all night with the extra pass and have been absolutely outlandish from deep. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 10, 2017

40 PTS for @kyrieirving! 🔥#NBAFinals A post shared by @nbatv on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

One more game (at least) … now that we’re back where the real drama started last time around 3-1!

There are LOTS of Warriors fans in the house tonight. I think they smell blood. #nbafinals A post shared by Steve Quintana (@steveq62) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

