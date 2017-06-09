Report: Draft prospect Jonathan Jeanne diagnosed with Marfan syndrome

The career of French center Jonathan Jeanne, a possible first-round pick, has been put on hold after he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. It is the same disorder that cost former Baylor standout Isaiah Austin a chance to be drafted in 2014.

The Vertical reported the news, quoting Jeanne’s agent.

Jeanne was projected to go 29th in the latest NBA.com mock draft. His French background, skinny frame (7-foot-2, 190 pounds) and potential as a shot blocker/rebounder had drawn comparisons to Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert, who has become one of the NBA's top defensive presences after being picked 27th in 2013.

Austin eventually resumed his career in Europe. While that may be an encouraging sign for Jeanne, there is no certainty he would have a similar recovery from the disorder that attacks connective tissues in the body.