Finals storylines for Kevin Durant, LeBron James in midst of remarkable transformation

CLEVELAND -- The extended season, like the terms of their long-fought relationship, was on the verge of ending. LeBron James, the defending champion, was at peace with whatever was going to come next. Kevin Durant, one more game away from his first championship, was not.

“I'm not even thinking about that,” Durant said Thursday when asked if he had been playing the best basketball of his life during these NBA Finals.

His Golden State Warriors held a 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in The Finals and were one win from completing the NBA's first perfect postseason (16-0). On the eve of what promised to be his happiest day, Durant was focused on not being happy. Let him earn the celebration before he celebrated. He had traveled too far and learned too many hard lessons to be answering questions that he wasn’t ready to answer.

“I didn’t envision anything but just being around good people and getting better every single day,” he said when asked if this outcome was everything he had envisioned as a free agent last summer.

4:00 Play Kevin Durant talks with David Aldridge about what he's learned from this season.

“I don't want to get too far off of the task at hand,” he said of his last-minute 3-pointer Wednesday night that had provided the Warriors with their comeback Game 3 win.

“This can turn if we come out there thinking we won the championship already. We haven't,” he insisted. “They're still champions, and we got to go take it.”

5:14 Play Take a cinematic look back at Game 3 of The Finals with our Mini-Movie.

To see James and Durant each taking his turn at the interview podium Thursday was equivalent to watching the before and the after. James, 32, had won the first of his three titles in his ninth NBA season. Durant, 28, has followed a similar path: He left his original franchise in order to fulfill his championship potential with more talented teammates. For that decision he had been criticized all season -- as James had been after his 2010 move to Miami -- and now Durant was having the last laugh. Even though he was in no mood for laughing. Not yet, anyway.

“With all the success that he's gotten throughout his career, I've always been proud of him and I'm always excited to see him grow as a player,” James said of his friend and rival. “I can definitely appreciate the simple fact of him either reshaping his game or just sacrificing maybe some shots here, sacrificing having the ball in his hands all the time. It works for their team. I mean, who wouldn't want to sacrifice playing on a Golden State team or a San Antonio team or a Cleveland team when you know the ultimate result is you can actually compete for a championship?”

For how many years had the two of them been competing at small forward from their opposite ends of the spectrum?

Durant was taller and leaner, James was more powerful and versatile. Most important of all was their contrast in styles: LeBron as the playmaker, and Kevin as the finisher.

But that was all being upended now.

The dream that was coming true at the end of Durant’s 10th season was a repudiation of its long build-up. As James looked ahead to Game 4 here on Friday (9 ET, ABC), it was with the understanding that he was being beaten at his own game.

Beating LeBron at his own game

As Game 3 wore on Wednesday night, Golden State coach Steve Kerr was urging his players to absorb the punches as surely as if he had been in Muhammad Ali’s corner against George Foreman in Zaire all those decades ago.

James was scoring 39 points, Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving was adding 38, and the best response that Kerr could advise for his Warriors was to continue moving the ball. It was basketball’s version of the rope-a-dope.

“We just kept telling the guys, ‘They're going to get tired. Stay in front of them. Force them into outside shots if you can. Fatigue will play a role,’ ” Kerr explained. “When you get guys playing 45, 44 minutes, basically attacking one-on-one the whole game, you hope eventually it's going to take its toll.”

13:58 Play Steve Kerr explains the Warriors' strategy in Game 3.

One-on-one play had been the staple for Durant throughout his career. For James, the ideal has always been teamwork. Whether in high school, AAU or the NBA, James had been able to score at will. His preference, however, had always been to create for and elevate the play of his teammates by sharing the ball, not dominating it.

In The 2015 Finals, James had to go one-on-one against the Warriors after season-ending injuries to Irving (in the NBA Finals) and Kevin Love (first round) left him with no other options. He had averaged 35.8 points and 45.7 minutes in that series while attempting 196 shots over the six games.

1:28 Play LeBron James did some serious heavy lifting for the Cavs in The 2015 Finals.

On Wednesday, everything was running through him again. James (15 of 27 from the field with nine assists) was having to beat his defender in order to either score or create for his teammates. Most of Irving’s 29 shots also required individual moves to create space.

This time, however, there were no injuries to account for the strategy. Apart from James, Irving and catch-and-shoot guard J.R. Smith (5 of 10 for his 16 points), the other Cavaliers were going 4-of-24 from the field. They couldn’t carry their own weight, as revealed by the 10-0 Golden State run while James rested for the final 1:49 of the opening quarter.

“Kyrie (44 minutes) and LeBron (46) had it going,” Kerr said. “But that's pretty taxing to go one-on-one the whole game.”

The secret to Golden State’s upending 11-0 run over the game’s final three minutes was no secret to James. The Warriors were moving the ball -- assisting for 29 of their 40 field goals overall -- while the Cavaliers were too often having to create by the dribble. It was as if the qualities that were transforming Durant into an imminent NBA champion had been hijacked from James.

“He has grown in terms of his ability to play with the other four guys, with our movement and our spacing and our flow,” Kerr said of Durant. “Over the course of the year he's gotten better and better with that. Just understanding when to cut, when to screen, when to come off a screen -- and instead of just being on the ball and making a play, making a play without the ball. That's a big part of what we do.”

6:03 Play The Warriors' transition game has carved up the Cavs in The 2017 Finals.

During Durant’s eight seasons alongside Russell Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder, sharing had been the contentious issue. Westbrook, the point guard, had been uncomfortable playing off the ball. Instead of passing freely in order to shift opposing defenses from side to side, Westbrook and Durant had been locked into the futile one-on-one isolation style that was never enough to beat the Warriors, Spurs or LeBron’s Miami Heat.

Durant had moved to Golden State because he wanted to share the ball and become part of something greater. He wanted what LeBron had.