IOC adds 3-on-3 basketball to 2020 Olympics

Maybe having a big three can win you more than just an NBA title.

Today, the International Olympic Committee approved the addition of a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo. The IOC has experimented with 3x3 in their various youth tournaments since 2010.

According to a release from FIBA, because 3x3 uses an economy of space, 3x3 is perfect for an urban environment: