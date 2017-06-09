The Finals Stat: Game 4 -- Cavs stay alive with Finals record from downtown

The stat

24 -- 3-pointers made by the Cavs in Game 4, a Finals record.

The context

Shooting is the most important thing in basketball. Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, the Cavs had the highest effective field goal percentage (59.8 percent) in postseason history. They shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range in rolling through Indiana, Toronto and Boston with a 12-1 record. On uncontested threes, they shot 46.4 percent, according to SportVU.

But they were shooting just 26 percent on uncontested threes through the first three games of The Finals. In Game 3 on Wednesday, the Cavs took 30 uncontested 3-pointers and made only seven of them. They had other issues, but it's a make-or-miss league and if one more of those goes in (like Kyle Korver's shot from the left corner with less than a minute to go), they would have been playing to tie the series in Game 4.

Instead, they were playing just to stay alive. And with their season on the line, they made seven more threes than any other team had made in a Finals game. Their 28 made shots from outside the paint were 11 more than they made in any of the first three games (15, 15 and 17).

6:01 Play The GameTime crew breaks down the Cavaliers' shooting in Game 4.

Irving (7-for-12), Kevin Love (6-for-8) and J.R. Smith (5-for-9) combined to shoot 18-for-29 from beyond the arc as Cleveland racked up an effective field goal percentage of 66.7 percent, tied for the third highest single-game mark in this postseason. The Cavs also have each of the other three marks in the top four.

This was the first time in this series that they looked like the team that stormed through the first three rounds. They made the Warriors look like the Atlanta Hawks, the team against which the Cavs set both the regular season and postseason record for most threes in a game. Both records stand at 25, one more than Cleveland hit on Friday.

And they're still holding the mark for the highest effective field goal percentage in postseason history (57.7 percent).