Film Study: Cleveland Cavaliers' corner threes, bad habits produce transition opportunities for Golden State Warriors

CLEVELAND – The corner three is one of the most sought-after shots in the game.

This season, the league made 38.7 percent of its corner threes, producing a value of 1.16 points per attempt. The only thing better was a shot from the restricted area, worth 1.22 shots per attempt.

LeBron James is the best player in the world, in part because he can lead the league in baskets in the restricted area (468), while also leading the league in assists on corner threes. His 162 assists on corner threes were an NBA record and 66 more than anyone else had this season. If layups and corner threes are the shots you want and you need to know how to get them, the first answer is "get LeBron James on your team."

The Cavs' 353 corner threes in the regular season were also an NBA record, one more than the Houston Rockets recorded in 2014-15. They were a result of both volume (their 850 attempts were 160 more than that of any other team) and accuracy (they ranked fourth in corner 3-point percentage at 41.5 percent).

Kyle Korver (53-for-101, 52 percent) had the highest corner 3-point percentage among 71 players who attempted at least 75 corner threes. J.R. Smith (44 percent), Channing Frye (42 percent) and Kevin Love (41 percent) were three of the other 36 players who shot 40 percent or better on at least 75 corner 3-point attempts.

Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, the Cavs were even better, shooting 48 percent on corner threes and making 26 more than the Golden State Warriors did through three rounds.

In Games 1 and 2 of The Finals, the Warriors limited the Cavs to just 16 total attempts from the corners. But in Game 3 on Wednesday, the Cavs took 18 corner threes, one shy of the most they've attempted in a game this season (19 in Atlanta on March 3, when they set an NBA record with 25 made 3-pointers).

The problem is that they made just three of those 18. And if they had shot anything close to 40 percent on corner threes, they're down 2-1 instead of 3-0 going into Game 4 on Friday. Heck, if Korver (the guy who shot 59 percent on left corner threes in the regular season) just makes the shot from the left corner he got with 52 seconds left, the Cavs would have a chance to tie the series on Friday.

Here's the one negative thing about corner threes: In order to shoot them, you have to be in the corner. When you're in the corner, you're as far away from the opponent's basket as possible. And that can be a problem if you miss the shot and the other team is as good in transition as the Warriors are.

In fact, most of the Cavs' corner threes come off penetration from James or Kyrie Irving, which means that when the shot goes up, there are at least two Cavs below the foul line. In most cases there are more than two, with Tristan Thompson and/or Love looking to crash the glass.

That in itself might not be a problem if the Cavs had good habits in regard to transition defense. But their "collective first step" is not nearly as quick as it should be, and that has come back to bite them in this series, with Golden State registering a ridiculous effective field goal percentage of 76.5 percent in the first six seconds of the shot clock.