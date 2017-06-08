NBA Finals Game 3 ratings up 22 percent from last year

The 2017 NBA Finals on ABC – the Golden State Warriors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 – is the most-watched NBA Finals since 1998 through three games, according to Nielsen. The series is averaging a total live audience (television plus streaming) of 19,984,000 average viewers, up 11 percent from 18,075,000 viewers in 2016. On ABC, the series is averaging 19,507,000 (P2+), plus an average minute streaming audience of 421,000 viewers.

Wednesday’s Game 3 broadcast on ABC – the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 118-113 – delivered a total live audience of 20,494,000 average viewers, making it the most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 ever on ABC. Game 3 was up 22 percent from a total live audience of 16,787,000 viewers in 2016. On ABC, Game 3 delivered 20,048,000 average viewers (P2+) with an additional average minute streaming audience of 440,700 viewers. Game 3 peaked on ABC with 24,230,000 viewers from 11:30-11:45 p.m. ET.

The NBA Finals on ABC continues with Game 4 on Friday, June 9, at 9 p.m. (coverage starts at 8:30 p.m.). The Golden State Warriors will attempt to become the first team in NBA history to go undefeated throughout the NBA Playoffs. The game is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.